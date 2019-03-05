J.E. Broyhill Civic Center Presents 21st Traditional Musicians Showcase This Saturday in Lenoir

Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 4:25 pm

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center will present the 21st annual Traditional Musicians Showcase on Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “From the Hollows to the Honky-Tonks.”

Designed to highlight the achievements of local musicians, the series has presented more than 200 musicians since it’s first show in 1998.

Local band Strictly Clean and Decent featuring Patrick Crouch, Kay Crouch and Ron Shuffler will once again host the event. According to Patrick Crouch, the goal of the showcase is to “increase awareness of live music as an important cultural resource.”

Performers of all ages, representing an array of musical styles, will be performing at this year’s showcase including Blackberry Jam, Will Knight, Home Brewed, Opal Moon, JJ Hipps, Andy Trivette and Hannah Grace.

Blackberry Jam is a six-piece band sponsored by the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program of the Caldwell Arts Council. The band was formed out of the need to provide a performance outlet for advanced students. It is described as “the future of tradition.” Ranging in age from 11 to 18 years, band members include brothers Dawson and Lincoln Clark, brother and sister Dalton and Averi Sigmon, Kymdyn Clement, and Gideon White. Blackberry Jam has been featured at many local festivals as well as at the International Bluegrass Music Association conference in Raleigh.

Will Knight studied in the Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University. He also attended the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow, Scotland, and has performed in Scotland, England, and Wales, as well as in Brazil. Will Knight will perform as a special guest of Strictly Clean and Decent.

Home Brewed is a trio featuring Laura Brewer on bass, Matt Brewer on guitar, and Wade Parker on banjo. Its unique sound is best described as countrified rock with a hint of bluegrass as its set list ranges from Patsy Cline to Blue Oyster Cult.

Opal Moon is steeped in blues, soul, and rock traditions. She regularly performs on local songwriter nights as well as in band settings. Opal Moon will perform as a special guest of Strictly Clean and Decent.

JJ Hipps is an electric blues band featuring J.J. Hipps on guitar, Mark “Bump” Bumgarner on bass, and Ben Pannenbacker on drums. Their music covers the entire spectrum of the blues, including styles from the Mississippi Delta, Memphis, Chicago, Muscle Shoals, and Detroit.

Andy Trivette is a multi-instrumentalist who has lived in Caldwell County for sixteen years and is a welcome addition to the local music scene. He will be joined by his brother Gary Trivette on bass and they will be backed by Strictly Clean and Decent.

Hannah Grace grew up as part of a musical family. She has created a unique sound that appeals to a wide range of audiences. She will be performing her brand of country music assisted by David Shumate on guitar, Paul Shumate on drums, Reath Jackson on guitar and vocals, and Randy Matheson on bass

Nancy Posey returns from Nashville to serve as emcee for the showcase. A poet, blogger, and songwriter, she is a great supporter live music and musicians.

The Civic Center will also host a “Dinner and a Show” in conjunction with the showcase. Entrée choices include roast pork loin and NC trout. The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, prior to the 7:30 p.m. show. Cost for the dinner is $15 per person. (Price includes tax.) For a complete menu and tickets, visit www.broyhillcenter.com.

Single tickets for the Traditional Musicians Showcase are $11.00 and tax is included. Child/student tickets are also available. For tickets, call the Civic Center box office at 828.726.2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.

