Irish Roots with a Modern Twist Take Center Stage on February 22 when Trinity Irish Dance Company Steps into Boone

The jig is up! The Schaefer Center Presents series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, is proud to welcome international dance sensation Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) to Boone as the only North Carolina stop on its national tour on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7pm at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. A fusion of Ireland’s vibrant and longstanding dance form and elements of American innovation, TIDC dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility, astonishing precision, aerial grace, complex rhythms, and playful dynamics.

From across the pond arrives the airborne artistry of Trinity Irish Dance Company, whose work evolves the traditional form of Irish dance without sacrificing its roots. “TIDC’s work has all the technical wizardry of exceptional Irish step dancing and the artistic depth of contemporary dance. When the two are combined, the art form is phenomenally exciting onstage,” says Maure Aronson, Executive Director of World Music/CRASHarts.

When artistic director and chief choreographer Mark Howard founded TIDC in 1990, he ushered in a new era for Irish step dance, one which led directly to commercial productions such as Riverdance. Since its auspicious beginnings, Howard and TIDC, whose dancers have captured the World Irish Dancing Championships an astonishing 23 times, have sought to stretch the limits of what traditional Irish step dance can do aesthetically and rhythmically. Their works speak to themes and stories unique to modern day Irish-American immigrants while also managing to be irresistibly infectious and wildly entertaining.

Like their tagline suggests, TIDC is “everything you expect, but like nothing you can imagine.” This dynamic company respects tradition while carving out new traditions, wows audiences, and dances up a Celtic storm.

Tickets: $25 adults, $20 faculty/staff, $10 students

Next Up with The Schaefer Center Presents… 2019-20 Season

L.A. THEATRE WORKS: “SEVEN”

Tuesday, March 24 at 7pm

This captivating documentary-style play is based on personal interviews with seven remarkable women from around the world who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries. Seven female playwrights — Carol K. Mack (who conceived the play), Anna Deavere Smith, Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Ruth Margraff, and Susan Yankowitz — collaborated to create a tapestry of stories that weave together the words of these women, dramatizing their struggles and triumphs over resistance, death threats, entrenched norms and pervasive violence. Seven makes the powerful and timeless statement that even in the darkest times, one person, one voice, and a single act of courage can change the lives of thousands.

Tickets: $25 adults, $20 faculty/staff, $10 students

ROSANNE CASH – SHE REMEMBERS EVERYTHING

Saturday, April 4 at 7pm

Carrying on the family legacy, Cash comes to Boone promoting She Remembers Everything, a poetic, lush and soulful collection of songs that address a flawed and complicated world, reflecting upon the blessings and bruises of life through the prism of one of the country’s preeminent singer/songwriters. Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 11 nominations, as well as 21 top 40 hits, including 11 No. 1 singles.

Tickets: $40 adults, $35 faculty/staff, $20 students

