Internationally Acclaimed Ballet Magnificat! Dance Company Performing at Boone United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 9th at 3 P.M.

Published Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:10 pm

On Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3:00 p.m., Deliver Us! will be presented by the internationally acclaimed dance company, Ballet Magnificat! This long-running choreographed story of Moses, the Hebrew prophet from Old Testament Bible teachings who delivered the enslaved Jewish people from Egyptian authority, will be performed in Boone United Methodist Church’s Sanctuary. Run time is one hour and 10 minutes.

The afternoon’s performance will also include Heaven Come Down, which celebrates the joyfilled journey of trusting Christ. The run time for Heaven Come Down is 25 minutes. Tickets are now available for $25 for adults and $15 for students. A 10% discount is available for groups of 10 or more for any combination of adult and student tickets. Tickets can be purchased at booneumc.org/fine-arts- series or by calling the Church Office at 828-264-6090.

The presentation by Ballet Magnficat! is the second performance of Boone United Methodist Church’s 2019–2020 Fine Arts Series. For more information, please visit booneumc.org/fine-arts-series.

Boone United Methodist Church is located near downtown Boone at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607. Worship times are on Sundays: Praise & Worship service is in the Sanctuary at 8:45 a.m.; Traditional service is in the Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m.; and Crossroads contemporary service is in the Family Life Center at 10:55 a.m. For more information about worship, learning, and service opportunities at Boone United Methodist Church, please visit online at booneumc.org or call 828-264-6090.

