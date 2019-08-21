Indie Rock Group Arson Daily to Have Homecoming Performance at The Local on September 7

Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:25 pm

By Joe Johnson

Arson Daily is a three-piece indie rock group made up of three Appalachian State alumni: Zach Dunham, vocalist/guitarist, Quincy Platt, bassist, and Adam McLean, drummer. Arson Daily will be returning to the High Country to perform at The Local next month with Dead Swells on Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 p.m. The cover charge for the show will be five dollars.

Arson Daily was previously signed to App State’s record label, Split Rail Records, which has signed acts such as Rainbow Kitten Surprise and River Whyless. This will be a homecoming show for the trio as their last performance near App State was nearly a full year ago.

Arson Daily was originally formed in October of 2014 in the mountains of North Carolina. Over the last five years, the power trio has found themselves locked into an alt-rock, indie-garage sound reminiscent of the rage found within the music of bands such as Cage the Elephant and Portugal the Man.

During the early stages of the band’s genesis, Arson Daily spent years playing in packed basement shows, further contributing to their inspiration and growth of their rowdy stage performances. The fierce energy of Arson Daily encapsulates the listener, holding them hungry for the next show. The blending of Dunham’s vocals, Platt’s golden-groove bass licks, and the powerful sound of McLean’s percussion creates a complex style that is the revelation known as Arson Daily.

When put up against the world, music like Arson Daily can teleport you to a tropical alt-rock reservoir; their storytelling abilities showcase the sentimentality that an extroverted North Carolina indie rock trio can provide. For listeners looking to walk like a badass, throw on Arson Daily to put some party pep in your step!

Arson Daily’s next album is in the works- stay tuned on their Facebook page (Arson Daily) or their Instagram (@thearsondaily) for more information about the band and their upcoming album.

