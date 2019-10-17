Hunger and Health Coalition Hosting 5th Annual Masquerade Ball Oct. 25 at Harvest House

Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:18 am

By Sherrie Norris

The Hunger and Health Coalition located in Boone will host its 5th annual Masquerade Ball on Friday, Oct. 25 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone.

Tickets are $30 and going fast.

This event always provides a fun-filled evening for a great cause, according to HHC staff. “The past four have been nothing short of incredible as this event helps us raise funds for our programs to help those in need in our community.”

Along with entertainment provided by The Appalachian Theatre Ensemble, guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, exciting, colorful costumes, dancing and drinks.

Staff members are encouraging everyone to come in costume and participate in the costume contest, which will offer prizes in the following categories: Most Creative, Funniest, Most Unique, Scariest and Best Overall.

A silent auction will also be available, featuring many unique and amazing items not to be missed, we’re told.

Tickets may be purchased online in advance at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.

For more information, to volunteer for this special fundraising event or become an event sponsor, call Anita Wilson at (828) 262-1628.

The Harvest House is located at 247 Boone Heights Drive in

Boone.

What’s It All About?

This annual fundraiser is just one of several ways the nonprofit organization supports its ongoing community service to thousands of local residents each year through a variety of goods and services.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the organization is once again experiencing a rise in clientele as the winter months quickly approach.

According to Executive Director Elizabeth Young, It is always the intention of the Hunger and Health Coalition staff to help alleviate the decision that many of their clients face each month — do they buy food or life-saving medications?

“Our mission at the Hunger & Health Coalition is to be a resource for individuals and families within our community who are struggling to provide themselves with basic needs such as food, prescribed medications, and heat during winter,” Young added. “Love, generosity and compassion guide our donors, volunteers and staff daily as we all work towards this goal.”

​​Currently, the Hunger and Health Coalition provides the following services:

Food Pantry

Food Recovery

The Market

Healthy Start

Snacks for Scholars

Backpack Program

Prescription Assistance Program

Helping Hands Wood Lot

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Sharing Tree & Senior Sharing Tree

141 Pharmacy

There are always needs with which community members can help, whether by providing generous monetary donations, sharing groceries on a regular basis, volunteering and/or encouraging your neighbors to do the same.

You can stay informed via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and/or check out the HHC’s blog for updates, accomplishments, upcoming events, fundraisers and/or related functions.

“We appreciate the support from our community; without you, our work would not be possible,” added Young.

The Hunger and Health Coalition is located at 141 Health Center Drive, Suite C, Boone, NC 28607 • (828) 262-1628 • M-F, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

