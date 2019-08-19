Hundreds Expected for TubeFest Saturday, Aug. 24: Annual Fundraiser for Green Valley Park

Published Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:50 am

By Sherrie Norris

There’s no better way to cool off on a hot summer day — while supporting a local park —than participating in the upcoming TubeFest at Green Valley Community Park.

It all happens on Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the pastoral community park on the New River, just a short drive from Boone. Hundreds of folks, young and old alike, are expected to converge upon the picturesque site for the annual fundraising event that grows in popularity each year.

For just $10, patrons can float down the historic New River for an hour, relaxing and having a blast in tubes, making memories with family and friends to last a lifetime. Tubes and a shuttle ride are included in the cost.

Those planning to participate should meet at the park’s lower lot near the canoe ramp for a brief shuttle ride upstream, from where they will then float down the river.

A spokesperson for the event said folks need to come dressed to get wet — and remember to wear water shoes or water-proof sandals. “And, don’t forget your sun screen and lotion!”

Everyone is welcome to stay and swim in the New River after they float, but asked to return their tubes before taking a splash, so that everyone will have a chance to float.

Children are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Concessions will be available for sale, with Green Valley Park’s “famous hot dogs” and fixings, cold bottled water and colas, as well as packaged cookies.

Patrons are asked to please respect the park’s family-friendly policies, which includes the fact that it is an alcohol-free zone. “Please also remember not to dump trash in the beautiful New River, and especially no bottles.” Trash and recycling containers will be available at the park.

This event serves as the annual fundraiser for the park, with proceeds used for the ongoing upkeep of same. This year, High Mountain Expeditions and River Girl Fishing Co. are donating the use of their tubes for TubeFest.

Green Valley Community Park is open to the public, and is a nonprofit organization run by an all-volunteer board of directors from the local community, with no paid employees. The park gratefully acknowledges funds from Watauga County toward operating expenses, as well as public and private grants and generous donations from friends of the park over the years —in addition to the support received from the outfitters named above.

To ensure equal access to the general public, the park licenses a few outfitters each year to use the canoe ramp commercially.

On the Audubon Society Birding Trail, it is a multipurpose community park that offers a picnic shelter, restrooms, a children’s playground and multipurpose playing fields, hiking trails, as well as a long paved walking loop.

The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Private events may also be held there upon request/reservation.

For more information, visit www.greenvalleypark.org

Green Valley Community Park is located at 3896 Big Hill Road

(State Road 1347)

Todd, NC 28684

