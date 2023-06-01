Hospitality House Celebrates Receiving More Than $400,000 in Grants to Fight Homelessness in High Country

Lorenzo Claxton, HUD field office director for North Carolina, speaks to event attendees. Photo by Zack Hill

By Zack Hill

More than 60 local politicians, community advocates as well as representatives from state and federal agencies and organizations gathered at the Hospitality House in Boone on Wednesday to celebrate Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina receiving $446,625 in grants to combat rural homelessness.

The money comes from grants of more than $22 million awarded to the state from the department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD. Hospitality House of Northwest NC includes Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties.

Lorenzo Claxton, HUD field office director for North Carolina, spoke of how Hospitality House’s mission and activities align with HUD’s goals for the grants.

“Bringing people home is at the heart of what we do every day,” Claxton said. “The work we do creates strong, sustainable communities and ensures quality homes for all. I would like to say again: ‘Thank you [Hospitality House staff and volunteers] for all the hard work you’re doing. You take the services to the people who need it most.’”

County commissioner chair Larry Turnbow said it was inspiring to see the diversity of the audience who share the same mission.

“The commonality of everyone in this room is caring about this community and homelessness,” Turnbow said. “This is lifesaving work that I cannot accomplish alone as a county commissioner, but we can accomplish as a community working together.”

Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle echoed Turnbow’s sentiments.

“This is a beautiful expression of our community to come together in this endeavor and celebrate what the Hospitality House has been able to do,” Futrelle said. “We live in a town that’s vibrant and compassionate and it’s important to address unsheltered homelessness with empathy.”

“This is about restoring dignity and hope to those who may have lost their way. By working together we demonstrate our values for inclusivity and compassion. We recognize everyone, regardless of circumstances, deserves a chance to thrive. A society can be judged on how it takes care of its most vulnerable. I’d like for us to remember the power of kindness and compassion.”

Executive director of Hospitality House of Northwest NC Tina Krause said she was thankful for the money and appreciative of the work that went into getting it.

“When HUD opens a grant competition it is very competitive, especially since they’re open to all communities in the United States,” Krause said. “There were 178 awards given across the nation and only two awarded to NC. We got one of them. This is a step forward for HUD to acknowledge the unsheltered needs of rural homelessness.”

She also spoke of the differences and difficulties homeless people may experience in rural communities versus urban.

“It’s more difficult for people to get to populated areas where services are available,” Krause said. “They often live in abandoned barns, deep wooded areas and cars. It’s important to remember mountain culture to build relationships and trust. HUD recognizes the growing need in this community.”

Chief development director for the Hospitality House Todd Carter was thankful for the grant and the packed house.

“It’s so good to see everyone here today,” Carter said. “It makes my heart happy.”

