Horse Helpers of the High Country’s 15th Anniversary Concert and Dance Party, Featuring Melissa Reaves, Jeff Sipe, Masa Takhashi and John Ray on June 25

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:27 pm

Horse Helpers invites members of the High Country Community to celebrate the organization’s 15th Anniversary on June 25 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Put on your dancing chaps, stick some rhinestones to your boots, and join us for an “Intergalactic Gitdown” concert and out-of-this-world dance party featuring Melissa Reaves, Jeff Sipe, Masa Takhashi, and John Ray.

They will be jamming all evening at The Beacon in Boone, 125 Graduate Lane, off N.C. 105. Tickets are $15 at the door with a cash bar. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Horse Helpers of the High Country.

Horse Helpers’ mission is to be a voice for and to protect all equine through equine rescue, education, and advocacy and to establish and inspire positive human-animal bonds. Horse Helpers’ long-range vision is to establish an equine center on its own property adding space for additional horses and training facilities.

Using the networks established across the region, including Appalachian State University, HHHC is expanding its educational offerings to the equine and human community, facilitating greater understanding of the healing of human-animal bonds through meaningful inter-species relationships.

