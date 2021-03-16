“Horn in the West” Outdoor Drama Holding Auditions and Interviews on March 27th with In-Person Auditions or Electronic Submissions

Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 9:37 am

The Southern Appalachian Historical Association’s outdoor drama, Horn in the West, is seeking to hire local participants for an unforgettable summer experience – a classic production which for nearly 70 years has drawn visitors from near and far.

It’s a wonderful opportunity to use or hone skills in singing, dancing, acting, or non-speaking parts on stage. Positions are also open for technicians, as well as for volunteers in many capacities.

Since 1952, the amphitheater at Horn in the West has filled summer nights with drama and atmosphere under the stars – dancing and sword fights, black powder muskets and early American music, with a moving story of courage and sacrifice.

It’s the story of our region’s heritage; of pioneers, natives, redcoats, and the hardy Blue Ridge settlers fleeing tyranny; of unlikely heroes who risked their lives to preserve their freedom; of a rough-hewn army who turned the tide of the War for Independence; and of Boone’s namesake, the legendary trailblazer whose relatives settled here and are still present in the community.

Next door is the Hickory Ridge History Museum, a collection of 18th and 19th century cabins where costumed interpreters depict early frontier life, hosting re-enactments and historical events April through November. The museum opens this year on April 13th.

The historians, staff, and volunteers who work at Horn in the West and its adjacent museum are passionate to see this long-standing cultural gem invigorated by the love and support of local talent and friends in the community.

As urban concrete swallows up small towns, visitors still come to Boone looking for a lingering experience of the flavor, character and charm of the mountain heritage – elements that make our region unique.

Boone native Shauna Godwin returns this year as Artistic Director and Choreographer, with a long history at Horn. Ms. Godwin is a graduate of the two-year certificate program of the famed NYC acting school, The Neighborhood Playhouse, and has degrees in Theatre Arts and Dance Studies from Appalachian State University. She is on the faculty of the Theatre Arts Department at Lees-McRae College and is active in the area arts community.

Serving as Choral Director is another person with a long history with the Horn, Billy Ralph (BR) Winkler. Well known as long-time music instructor and Band Director at Watauga High School, the now retired musician continues to be music director at Boone’s First Baptist Church. He holds a degree in Music Education from Appalachian State University. “Throughout the years the Horn has been known for its beautiful chorus. Mr. Winkler is just the person to return the chorus to that level, having a long history with the show,” says Ms. Greer.

Local community members are encouraged to audition and interview, no matter the level of experience or ability.

“It is very special to be able to share the history of the place where you live through theater,” says Ms. Godwin. “Horn in the West is an ensemble show through and through! We are looking for local performers and technicians who want to be part of a whole.”

Opening night for the show is June 25 and the drama runs through August 7.

Actors, dancers, and singers may audition either electronically or in person by appointment. In-person auditions will be held March 27th at Northwestern Dance Studios. Those who want to be part of the fun crowd scenes do not need to audition, only interview.

We’d love to have you join us in keeping history alive and fun.

For more information and details, go to www.horninthewest.com or call the Horn office at 828-264-2120.