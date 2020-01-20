Horn in the West is Preparing for its 69th Season by Holding Local Auditions for Actors, Singers, Dancers, and Technicians on February 1st

Published Monday, January 20, 2020 at 3:26 pm

Horn in the West, Boone’s summer outdoor drama, is preparing for its 69th season by holding local auditions for actors, singers, dancers, and technicians. The auditions will be held on February 1st at the First Baptist Church of Boone, located downtown on the corner of King Street and College Street.

Horn in the West, produced by the Southern Appalachian Historical Association (SAHA), brings to life the famous frontiersman Daniel Boone and the hardy mountain settlers of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The audience is witness to their struggle to preserve their freedom during the years before and during the War for Independence. The drama highlights those settlers who came to the region seeking escape from British tyranny.

After serving in many capacities with the Horn over the years, Boone native Shauna Godwin returns to the show this summer as Artistic Director. Ms. Godwin is a graduate of the two-year certificate program of the famed NYC acting school, The Neighborhood Playhouse, and has degrees in Theatre Arts and Dance Studies from Appalachian State University. She is on the faculty of the Theatre Arts Department at Lees-McRae College and is very active in the area arts community. “We are very excited to have her as our Artistic Director,” states SAHA General Manager Marrena Greer.

Ms. Godwin may be new to Horn in the West as the Artistic Director, but she is not new to the Horn. She has a long association with the show not only as a lead actor, but also as a dancer, choreographer, and assistant director. “Shauna knows the history of the show, the characters, and the script. Our Board of Directors is pleased to have a director who will continue the traditions of the Horn,” says Marrena Greer.

Shauna encourages our local community to audition, no matter the level of experience or ability. “It is very special to be able to share the history of the place where you live through theatre. Horn in the West is an ensemble show through and through! We are looking for local performers and technicians who want to be part of a whole,” states Ms. Godwin.

Preregistration for the February 1st auditions is preferred. The form, as well as audition information, may be found at horninthewest.com/auditions- 2020

