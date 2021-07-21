“Horn in the West” Is Offering Friends and Neighbors Discounted Admission for the Next Three Wednesday Nights for Just $12 a Ticket

“Horn in the West,” the nation’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor drama, is celebrating its 69th season in operation. To demonstrate gratitude for local residents and those who share in the history of the southern Appalachian region, ‘Horn’ is offering a Friends and Neighbors discount on Wednesday evenings.

Southern Appalachian Historical Association, nonprofit producer of the show, would like to extend an invitation to all residents of Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Wilkes, and Johnson counties to join them on the remaining Wednesday nights of July 21, July 28 and August 4.

“We’re glad to be able to offer a deep discount for our neighbors in surrounding counties,” said Jessi Winkler Hall, ticket office manager. “We want those who live nearby to be able to partake in celebrating our cultural heritage and the roles our ancestors played in the founding of this nation.”

Local residents will be able to experience the thrilling 18th century drama for the discounted price of $12 per ticket on Wednesday evenings.

The drama tells the rich story of Daniel Boone and fellow pioneers in their effort to settle the backcountry during the Revolutionary War era. Guests are able to witness the interaction of the Cherokee Nation as they sing and dance around a fire, featuring the characters of Nancy Ward and Chief Attakullakulla. Dr. Geoffrey Stuart, a prominent British physician in search of a cure for the devastating disease smallpox, struggles with his loyalty to the British crown and his newfound community in the mountains of the North Carolina colony. The public can sense his internal conflict over remaining a British Loyalist versus helping his new mountain friends and saving his son. Boone, along with the reform-minded Regulators, takes the audience on a journey filled with song, dance, romance, conflict, and twists of events that will have viewers on the edge of their seat.

“The show features a timeless tale of family, community, and wrestling with beliefs, something to which I think we can all relate” said Wendy Fletcher, long-time volunteer. “As a former dance teacher, I’m partial to the impressively choreographed dance scenes, but the performance truly has something for everyone.”

Many local residents can trace their family trees back to heroic Revolutionaries who took a stand against British tyranny in the backwoods of the American colonies. The outdoor drama pays tribute to the men and women who were momentous in founding the United States of America.

Discounted Friends and Neighbor tickets can be purchased by showing a local Driver’s License or a bill with a local address that matches the name of the ticket purchaser. The buyer of the tickets must be a local citizen to receive the discount and these tickets are only valid for their specific date.

Guests may also enjoy a visit to Hickory Ridge History Museum, offering a glimpse of Appalachian life during the 1700s and early 1800s. Interpreters clothed in authentic styles demonstrate what life was like in the 18th and 19th centuries performing life skills such as spinning, weaving, hearthside cooking, blacksmithing, weaponry, and more. The museum is open daily, except Mondays, before ‘Horn’ performances and is $8 for adults, $5 for children.

“We hope many of our friends from surrounding counties will take the short drive to Boone to experience history as it comes to life,” said Marrena Greer, SAHA operations manager and museum director. “We have a great show this year with an enthusiastic cast and crew, as well as passionate museum interpreters who are eager to exhibit their historical knowledge and skills.”

With only three discounted night performances left in the season, patrons are encouraged to call to make reservations in advance. “Horn in the West” runs every Tuesday through Sunday evening at 8 p.m. through August 7. Regular reserved tickets are $33 for adults and $23 for children ages 12 and under, but $12 for all ages on the Friends and Neighbors discounted Wednesday Night performances. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.horninthewest.com or call 828-264-2120.

“Horn in the West” is an outdoor drama that tells the story of Daniel Boone, the Revolutionary War, and the pioneer settlement of the High Country. “Horn” is produced by Southern Appalachian Historical Association (SAHA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving history for the future. The mission of the SAHA is to explore, preserve, and share the region’s rich cultural heritage, which the organization accomplishes through theatrical, educational, and museum programming. As a complement to the performance, SAHA also operates the Hickory Ridge History Museum, a series of historic log cabins from the 18th and 19th centuries brought to life by costumed interpreters demonstrating pioneer life skills including blacksmithing, weaving, weaponry, and cooking over a hearth. Additional information is available at horninthewest.com, by calling 828-264-2120, or by visiting the Ticket Office at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone, NC.

