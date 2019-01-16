Horn in the West Looking for Talented Actors, Singers, Dancers and Technicians at Auditions

Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 11:54 am

By Hailey Blevins

Horn in the West is the longest running Revolutionary War outdoor drama in America, and this is its 69th season. As preparations begin for this year’s season, auditions are coming up for all interested actors, singers, dancers and technicians. The 2019 auditions will be held on February 9.

“Outdoor drama is a truly American artform, first and foremost. Most of them were born out of the 1950s, where people were coming back home after the war, so they start going off to explore their own nation. A lot of these outdoor dramas popped up when Americans really started becoming tourists and sharing stories of the era. This will be our 69th year. It’s a pretty cool environment, like when you’ve been in Horn, you know. It’s a lot of fun.”

Auditions will take place at Chapell Wilson Hall, where the Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance is located. The front of the building can be accessed by parking in the large River Street parking lot and going up the hill at the back of the lot to the rock building.

Check-in and registration begins at 9 a.m. in the lobby of Chapell Wilson Hall. Acting and singing auditions begin at 10 a.m., and dance auditions begin at 2 p.m. in the dance studios located in Varsity Gymnasium. All call backs will be at 3 p.m.

Everyone should bring a headshot with your name on it. Acting-only and singing-only auditions should prepare a 1 minute monologue or song that showcases your range. Auditions that are both acting and singing should prepare 90 seconds for a monologue and song that showcase your range. Dancers will be given combinations in a group and should come dressed to move.

“For actors, rehearsals would begin on the 7th of June, and they would have rehearsals every day until we open on the 21st. Once the 21st rolls around, they work in the evenings, six nights a week, except Monday.”

Everyone of all skill levels are welcomed to audition. “We have roles for all actors. We have plenty of communic roles. We also have roles for big burly people like Daniel Boone, sentimental female roles, young love interests. Don’t be shy. There’s roles for every skill level, so come on out! We always need singers and dancers. We’re excited about it!”

Horn in the West hires about 41 people each year. It’s the same story each year, but new twists are added so that each season is unique.

“For young actors, it gives them a credit. There’s also large discounts of fight certification. So if you’re wanting to do stage combat, we can get you certified in different weapons for a cheap rate.”

For a look at what it’s like to work at Horn in the West, visit https://www.horninthewest.com/new-blog.

Pre-register for auditions at https://www.horninthewest.com/auditions-form-2019.

