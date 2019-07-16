“Homeless to Highflying,” K-9s in Flight Frisbee Dogs to Perform at Tweetsie Railroad July 20-28

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:55 am

By Hailey Blevins

Well known halftime show and television stars The K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs are jumping, dashing and flying to Tweetsie Railroad once again to bring their adrenaline pumping performance to the High Country. You may have seen their one-of-a-kind K-9 Sports Show in the NBA, NFL or NCAA Halftime shows or from appearances on ESPN, The Disney Channel, Animal Planet and more. These amazing K-9s have even been featured in Dog Fancy and Dog and Kennel magazines. Now, the K-9s will be bringing their show to Tweetsie for performances July 20-28.

These amazing dogs come from all different backgrounds, each star having been rescued or adopted from the streets or a shelter around the country, earning them their “homeless to highflying” title. The shows serve as a way to emphasizes the importance and need for pet adoption, as well as the special bond that can form between us and man’s best friends!

With each dog’s unique bond with their trainers and their spectacular tricks, you’re sure to leave with a smile on your face and an itching to give your own pet some extra petting when you get home.

The shows start this weekend and are included in regular park admission prices. Park tickets are $50 for adults, $32 for children (3-12) and free for 2 and under. Tickets provide full access to both the park and the K-9s In Flight shows, but the shows are first come, first serve and no seating reservations are required. But don’t worry if a show fills up before you get your seat! Each day, these highflying dogs have three shows (11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) with an additional show on Cool Summer Nights at 7 p.m, so you’ll have plenty of chances to get in on the fun.

These incredible dogs have delighted audiences nationwide at halftime shows and on television. Don’t miss them live at Tweetsie Railroad!

Tweetsie Railroad is located at 300 Tweetsie Ln. in Blowing Rock. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-898-3874.

About Tweetsie Railroad

As North Carolina’s first theme park, Tweetsie Railroad has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. Located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina, Tweetsie is situated in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests can enjoy all kinds of interactive experiences at Tweetsie, including live shows, amusement rides, an unforgettable three-mile adventure with historic steam locomotives and more!

