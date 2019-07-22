Homegrown Music Festival Returns to Foscoe-Grandfather Community Center Park, August 10

Published Monday, July 22, 2019 at 3:21 pm

By Gianna Holiday

Foscoe Ruritan Club’s Homegrown Music Festival will take place at 1 p.m. in the Foscoe-Grandfather Community Center Park on Saturday, August 10.

This fundraiser will help the Ruritan Club to serve their community. Following their mantra, “Fellowship, goodwill and community service,” the Ruritan Club is focused on helping its community through any devastating event.

This event, as always, is family-friendly and alcohol-free. The festival will be returning for its fifth year, as it is the Ruritan Club’s main fundraiser which allows them to serve the Foscoe community.

In previous years, raised money has been used to help local individuals and aided in the participation in programs, charities, and events, including Santa’s Toy Box, recognizing veterans on Veteran’s Day, contributing to medical and utility expenses for community members and awarding two $500 scholarships for higher education, which the club does at this festival.

Performing artists will include Adam Church, High Country Boomers, Bethel Road, Dollar Brothers and Blue Country. Music begins at 2 p.m., with the performing acts taking the stage for one hour each.

There will be prizes awarded throughout the day, which will include a $100 gift card, a $500 gift card, and a raffle for a trip valued at $1,300. Ticket prices are set at $5 each or the purchase of five tickets for $20 for the raffle.

Although there will not be any alcohol, the club will be serving hotdogs and hamburgers throughout the entirety of the festival.

At 7 p.m., around the end of the evening, the informal jam session will begin. Festival attendees are encouraged to join other artists on the main stage to collaborate and mingle.

Tickets for the Homegrown Music Festival are $10 at the gate for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and children less than six years of age are admitted for free. Advance tickets are available for $8 per person over 12 years old.

For more information on the event, or to purchase advance tickets, call Sue Moore at 828-963-5038 or Denise Stahl at 828-963-6185.

