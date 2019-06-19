Holy Cross Episcopal Church Rummage Sale Returns July 19 and 20

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:53 pm

After taking a year off to catch their breath, the women of Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis are holding another rummage sale on July 19 and 20, 2019.

Overflowing all of the floor space in the parish hall located beside the stone church with the red door on NC Highway 194 in Valle Crucis, the sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 19-20.

Having learned from past sales what the shoppers want, the 2019 rummage sale will feature crafts, kitchen wares, toys, seasonal decorations, garden goods, linens, home decorating items, books and jewelry. There will be no electronics (such as TVs, computers and printers), no large furniture and no clothing.

Good-quality items not sold during the two-day event will be given to area charity thrift stores to be sold there. This event is sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women and all proceeds from the sale go to local needs and scholarships.

Holy Cross Episcopal church is located at the intersection of NC 194 and Dutch Creek Road in Valle Crucis. Look for the stone church with the red door. For more information about the event, call the church at 828-963-4609.

Comments

comments