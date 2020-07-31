Holston Presbytery Camp Announces 9 Week Student Day Camp Aug. 17 to Oct. 16

Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center announces a STUDENT DAY CAMP. The camp will meet from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday for 9 weeks. This program coincides with the Avery and Watauga County school system’s 9-week virtual learning schedule from Monday, August 17 to Friday, October 16, 2020.

HPCRC will provide adult supervision for students to accomplish their class assignments on their own computer devices. Holston Camp will enroll at least 24 elementary-age students (K-5) which will be divided into two groups according to grade, in two separate buildings. Both buildings will have Wi-Fi, bathroom access, and classroom furnishings.

The STUDENT DAY CAMP will serve local Avery and Watauga parents of elementary school children (K-5) who either have work responsibilities or would prefer a small class size with the benefit of outdoor recreation. Face covers are required along with observing proper social distance, hygiene, and sanitation. Students must provide their own computer and face covering.

Supervision is provided by adult staff with at least a bachelor’s degree conferred by a college or university. They are trained and experienced in various aspects of care and management of children, including but not limited to first aid, safety, behavior issues, and recreation.

HPCRC will provide shuttle (pickup only) located at Lowes Foods (4000 NC Highway 105 S) and Avery County Morrison Library in Newland for an additional fee.

“Our emphasis is to provide children a safe space to learn while enjoying the benefits of outdoor activities at campus by Wildcat Lake,” says Jim Austin, Director of HPCRC. “We understand some parents must work and need a full-time daycare, and others may prefer a smaller class size for their children to mitigate risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

HPCRC will provided guided outdoor actives such as nature play, field games, archery, hiking, swimming, biking, boating, rock climbing, and zip-lines. Arts and crafts will also be available.

HPCRC will serve breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack to student campers.

Austin said, “Holston has successfully completed a summer of overnight and day camps for children despite the COVID pandemic. Children quickly adapted to masks, social distancing, and hand-washing. Mostly, they just want to be with each other and play outside. Now, we offer parents an alternative to in-class issues by providing a full day of supervised care.”

STUDENT DAY CAMP registration is now open for children in grades K-5. The cost is $1,575 for 9 weeks. Payments by check or cash for the total tuition made before August 14, receive a 10% discount. Enrollment is limited. See www.HolstonCenter.org for details and registration.