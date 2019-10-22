“Hocus Pocus” First Film in Renovated Appalachian Theatre; Comedian Jeanne Robertson Announced for November 2

After a successful opening week at the venerable Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC), Executive Director Laura Kratt announced details today for the next two public events at the Boone landmark.

Just in time for Halloween, the popular film “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26. A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Starring Academy Award® nominee Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are the three wild witches who return from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos. Filled with bewitching laughs and magic, this hilarious film is perfect for the whole family. This is a family-friendly event and admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children.

John Cooper, chair of the theatre’s board of trustees, is particularly excited to see movies return to the theatre. He noted that it has been almost a dozen years since the last films were shown in the venue when “Halloween,” “3:10 to Yuma,” and “Good Luck, Chuck” were playing on Sunday, November 25, 2007. The Appalachian Twin Theatre closed the next day and remained dark until this month.

Comedian Jeanne Robertson takes the stage of the Appalachian Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. At 75 years young, Robertson’s witty depiction of everyday situations never fails to have audiences of all ages rolling with laughter. This former Miss North Carolina, standing tall at six-foot-two, has a vivacious personality, heart, and sense of humor. Jeanne tours nationally and is a regular on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. She has nine nationally-released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 59 million YouTube views. Tickets are $38 per person.