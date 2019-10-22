“Hocus Pocus” First Film in Renovated Appalachian Theatre; Comedian Jeanne Robertson Announced for November 2

After a successful opening week at the venerable Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC), Executive Director Laura Kratt announced details today for the next two public events at the Boone landmark.
Just in time for Halloween, the popular film “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26. A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Starring Academy Award® nominee Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are the three wild witches who return from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos. Filled with bewitching laughs and magic, this hilarious film is perfect for the whole family. This is a family-friendly event and admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children.
John Cooper, chair of the theatre’s board of trustees, is particularly excited to see movies return to the theatre. He noted that it has been almost a dozen years since the last films were shown in the venue when “Halloween,” “3:10 to Yuma,” and “Good Luck, Chuck” were playing on Sunday, November 25, 2007. The Appalachian Twin Theatre closed the next day and remained dark until this month.
Comedian Jeanne Robertson takes the stage of the Appalachian Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. At 75 years young, Robertson’s witty depiction of everyday situations never fails to have audiences of all ages rolling with laughter. This former Miss North Carolina, standing tall at six-foot-two, has a vivacious personality, heart, and sense of humor. Jeanne tours nationally and is a regular on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. She has nine nationally-released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 59 million YouTube views. Tickets are $38 per person.
Kratt said that she has presented Jeanne Robertson several times, and “she never fails
to leave audiences laughing. No one can tell a story quite like Jeanne.”
Tickets to the general public for these events are available online at www.apptheatre.org beginning Tuesday, October 22. For information about phone ticket orders and in person sales, call (828) 865-3000. Note that the theatre’s onsite box office hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to each curtain. The Appalachian Theatre is located at 559 West King Street in uptown Boone, NC next to the Boone Town Hall. Concessions are available for purchase at the theatre, but alcoholic beverages are not served at family-oriented events.
To learn more about the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, sign up for their mailing list, participate in their “Take-A-Seat” campaign, or to contribute to the annual fund, visit their website at www.apptheatre.org.