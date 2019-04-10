High Country Writers Welcome Journalist and Author Tommy Tomlinson on April 11

Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:43 am

High Country Writers welcome Tommy Tomlinson, journalist and author of the new memoir, “The Elephant in the Room,” as our speaker for the regular program meeting, Thursday, April 11 at the Watauga County Public Library. Meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon. Programs are co-sponsored by the Library, and the public is invited.

Tommy Tomlinson teaches magazine writing at Wake Forest University and has also taught at the University of Georgia, Queens University of Charlotte and the Poynter Institute. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. His book “The Elephant In the Room,” a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America, was published in January by Simon & Schuster

Tomlinson has written for publications including Esquire, ESPN the Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Garden & Gun, and many others. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. His stories have been chosen twice for the “Best American Sports Writing” series (2012 and 2015) and he also appears in the anthology “America’s Best Newspaper Writing.”

Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte.

High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995.” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from 10 am to noon, and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored by the library. HCW members present writing / publishing skills workshops the first Thursday of most months, partnering with Watauga County Arts Council to offer them at Art Space. Guests are welcome. Membership is $15 annually.

For more information about HCW, visit the website: www.highcountrywriters.org.

