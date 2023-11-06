High Country Cloggers Invited to Dance on the Beaches of Normandy During D-Day’s 80th Anniversary in June

To mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, this poster has been created “to illustrate this fundamental reflection on the transmission of memory and the sharing of fundamental values such as peace, reconciliation and freedom, particularly with younger generations.” Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

With Veteran’s Day just around the corner, High Country Cloggers are discovering a renewed appreciation for the holiday. Not only are they taking a step back in time to learn more about the significance of the observance, they are preparing to become part of an historical celebration that resonates with all veterans.

“We are truly honored and humbled to have been invited to perform on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 2024, during the 80th anniversary of D-Day,” said Amber Hendley, on behalf of her dance studio. ”This event will not only provide life-changing experiences for us, but we hope, by sharing this opportunity with our friends and families here in the Boone area, we will also be able to raise the level of understanding and knowledge toward our great country’s history.”

And, what a perfect time to begin planning for the journey, Hendley emphasized. “Courage, devotion and duty are just a few words to describe these great men and women who have fought for our country. It is an incredible honor — to say the least — that we have been invited to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

With plans to fly to Paris, France on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, High Country Cloggers have already been given an itinerary for their eight-day journey. Hendley and her mother, Vanessa Minton, HCC founder, made a “preview” trip to their destination this past summer, to get a glimpse of the venue and start planning for the journey, which includes “a lot of preparation – and major fundraising.”

The cost for the trip, for the 70-plus dancers, family members/chaperones, is estimated at $80,000, which might seem like a lot, but the opportunity is “priceless,” Minton added.

“It’s not just a time to perform, but it’s also a chance to learn about our history, and especially about our freedoms that could be taken from us at any time. It’s going to be educational, as well as fun. We’ll be taking tours, visiting museums, memorials and cathedrals, and taking part of all the D-Day events, including laying of the wreaths at the Normandy American Cemetery, and so much more.”

With three different performances scheduled during their visit, on Thursday, June 6, the dancers will help kick off the D-Day 80th opening ceremonies at the Monument of the 29th Infantry, marching in the parade along Omaha Beach from Vierville-sur-Mer to Saint Laurent—sur-Mer, two towns liberated during the Normandy invasion by the Allied Forces. And, that’s just the beginning as they are immersed in the remembrance of World War II events — and becoming a part of history as the pages turn.

No strangers to performing abroad, and at larger-than-life events across the country, High Country Cloggers were invited for this special observance by Music Celebration International.

High Country Dance Studio will represent its hometown in France next June during the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy. Photo submitted.

“This company sets up performances all over the world for monumental events,” Hendley described. “They saw us perform at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC, and invited us to Ireland for the St. Patrick’s Parade — and now this. For us to be called back, yet again, tells us they must have liked us.”

HCC also teamed up with the local nonprofit, Wine to Water, for a trip to the Dominican Republic, where they performed for various schools and communities, “a great opportunity to serve, and one that we hope to repeat in the future,” Hendley said.

As most familiar with High Country Cloggers can attest, “We give it all we’ve got, said Hendley. “We perform with heart and passion — whether at a clogging competition or a local show. We are taught a dance style that evokes the roots and heritage of our home here in the Appalachian Mountains. But, more than anything, our dancers are learning that they can use their gifts to participate in their community — as well as all over the world.”

And, as Minton instilled in her dancers early on, they are more than a team. “We are a family. We support each other and those around us, unconditionally and without question. The sense of self being instilled in these dancers are what really makes the studio stand out amongst many. Each child is given a chance to shine — and hard work is rewarded with the chance to challenge themselves and improve.”

For many of the dancers, the HCC studio is a place of respite from a world of struggles at school, at home, or with social difficulties, Hendley described. “They can be proud of who they are and what they have accomplished through dance.”

Always willing to help their community, on a regular basis the dancers perform at local events, including fundraisers, at nursing homes, during Special Olympics — and of course, at clogging competitions, at which they always excel.

“We are blessed to live in such an amazing town with such amazing support,” she added. “And we are so looking forward to this next opportunity.”

But, they cannot do it without our help.

All dancers are helping to raise funds for this trip, individually and collectively, and all donations will help and be greatly appreciated. To make it easier, various levels of sponsorships (corporate and individual) have been established.

There are also a few extra spots available for friends who might like to join HCC on this historic trip.

For more information about the trip, fundraising or otherwise supporting this trip, visit https://verticalraise.com/fundraiser/d-day-80th-normandy-high-country-cloggers-fundraiser/ , call Amber Hendley at 828-773-1335 or email her at Arhendley@gmail.com .

