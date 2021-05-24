High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America Cancels Memorial Day Event at Boone Mall for this Year

In many previous years, the High Country Community has honored our fallen heroes on Memorial Day at the Boone Mall. This event has been co-sponsored by the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, the Watauga Community Band and the Boone Mall. While we must cancel the ceremony this year out of respect for the health and safety of our community, we invite everyone to offer a personal moment of silence to commemorate the lives of those who gave all in service to our country this Memorial Day, Monday 31 May 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...