High Country Association of Realtors Hosting a Spring Clean Out Event this Saturday

On Saturday, the High Country Association of Realtors is putting together a “Spring Clean Out” giving people a chance to bring old files and paperwork that needs to be shredded as well as a place to donate some canned foods to benefit those less fortunate folks in the community.

The event will take place at the High Country Association of Realtors Office at 4469 Bamboo Rd in Boone from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Spring Clean Out is open to anybody in the community. The shred truck will be on-site until it is full or until noon, whichever happens first. Those interested in taking part in the food drive are asked to donate any canned food items that will go to benefit the Hunger and Health Coalition.

If you have any questions, call the High Country Association of Realtors at 828-262-5437.

