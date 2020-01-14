Heritage Homestead Featured in F.A.R.M. Cafe’s First ‘Local Lunch’ of 2020 on Thursday, Jan. 16

Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:08 am

F.A.R.M. Cafe is excited to feature Heritage Homestead Goat Dairy for the first ‘Local Lunch’ of 2020. Not only does our organization strive to feed all, regardless of means- F.A.R.M. Cafe believes in increasing access to high quality, locally sourced meals and supporting our local food system and economy. While we offer a selection of local ingredients whenever possible, the upcoming ‘Local Lunch’ event allows us to showcase some of the amazing products grown and available right here in the High Country.

On Thursday, January 16, from 11-2pm the lunch menu will feature ingredients sourced from Heritage Homestead Goat Dairy, located in Crumpler, NC. In addition to pimento cheese and a special ginger-mango goat cheese dessert, lunch will include a Southwest inspired entree highlighting the farm’s pork. The well-fed pigs at Heritage Homestead enjoy a diet of whey from the cheesemaking process and a variety of garden vegetables before being finished on apples and chestnuts. This diet leads to a flavorful and unique product which we can’t wait for you to try.

In addition to Heritage Homestead Goat Dairy, the Local Lunch will feature potatoes from Creeksong Farm and apples from Moretz Mountain Orchards. Every producer featured Thursday, January 16, offers products through the online local farmers’ market, the High Country Food Hub. We hope you will join us for what is sure to be a Real. Good. Meal.

F.A.R.M cafe is a non-profit, donate-what-you-can cafe dedicated to building a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources whenever possible. The cafe operates Monday-Friday 11-2pm. For more information or to participate in a ‘Local Lunch,’ please contact Elena Dalton at [email protected]. For more information on F.A.R.M cafe and its mission to feed all, regardless of means, please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

