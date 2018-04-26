Health & Wellness Wing, Seminar Schedules Set For Elevate Boone! Business Expo Next Wednesday

31st annual event to be held at Boone Mall May 2nd and is free and open to the public

BOONE, NC – The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the 31st annual Elevate Boone! Business Expo, Wednesday, May 2nd, from 10am-4pm at the Boone Mall. The event is presented by Blue Ridge Energy

This year’s event will feature a new Health & Wellness wing, showcasing 11 of the area’s top service providers and health professionals. In addition to limited screenings by some vendors, attendees will be able to connect with providers regarding scope of services, insurance coverage, and other benefits.

“We feel the Health & Wellness wing has a potential to be a significant draw to this year’s expo,” said Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson. “Health care is top of mind with everyone in our community and those seeking services will be able to talk directly with representatives from some of the key providers in our area. This also serves as a great opportunity for businesses that may not be able to offer health care to employees to send them to this event to find deeper information on what services may be available at lower cost options.”

Representatives from AirMedCare Network, AppHealthCare, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Blowing Rock Medical Park, Boone Drug, Inc, Boone Healing Arts Center, Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, Medi Home Hospice, OP Smiles, and the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center will be on hand to provide information, resources, and limited screenings for attendees.

Throughout the day attendees and vendors are encouraged to attend a series of short seminars that will be offered as part of the expo free of charge. This year’s seminar schedule includes:

11-11:30am – “Spring Cleaning Your Insurance Closet,” presented by LifeStore Insurance 1-1:30pm – “Powerful Solutions,” presented by Blue Ridge Energy

2-2:30 pm – “Insuring Your Business Against Cyber Attacks,” presented by Nationwide Insurance

3-3:30 pm – “Building Smart Rural Communities Across the High Country,” presented by Skyline/Skybest

All seminars will be held in a special storefront location across from Panera Bread inside the main mall entrance.

As one of the area’s top business showcases, Elevate Boone! averages over 75 unique local vendors who use the event for public awareness and business-to-business marketing.

If you have questions about the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, contact David Jackson at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.