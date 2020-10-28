Halloween Events to take place in the High Country

Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:39 pm

By Harley Nefe

With Halloween coming up on Saturday, costumes and candy will still be prevalent despite the challenges of COVID-19 during these events in the High Country.

Boone

Howard’s Creek Church Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Howard’s Creek Church will be hosting a free, safe drive-thru trunk or treat. This event will be located at 240 Howard’s Creek Road in Boone and will be from 4-6 p.m. Everyone is welcome and is encouraged to wear costumes. Howard’s Creek Church will have elaborately decorated trunks and loads of candy, so bring your candy bags. For more information, contact Howard’s Creek Church at (828) 264-1908 or visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/664753124458770.

Watauga County Parks and Recreation’s Trunk or Treat

On Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m., the Watauga County Parks and Recreation department will be presenting a free drive-thru only trunk or treat. This event will be located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone and have carved pumpkins and decorated vehicles on display in the parking lot. Trick or treaters will drive through and collect candy from the parks and recreation staff. To learn more about this event, call (828) 264-9511 or visit https://www.exploreboone.com/event/boone-trunk-or-treat/24159/.

Banner Elk

Farm Trick or Treat

The Apple Hill Alpaca Farm located at 400 Apple Hill Road in Banner Elk will be holding family fun trick-or-treat mini farm tours on the evenings of Oct. 30-31 from 4-5:30 p.m. Guests can come dressed in their Halloween best and collect candy and gifts as tour ghouls will safely distribute goodies for each child. The event will also give families the opportunity to learn fun facts about the farm’s animals.The event is $15 for kids and $10 for adults and is available by reservation only. For more information about this event, call (828) 963-1622 or visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/658599861457181.

Beech Mountain

Family Halloween at Buckeye Recreation Center

Beech Mountain will be hosting a family halloween celebration at Buckeye Recreation Center located at 1330 Pine Ridge Road. This event will take place on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. People may visit to trick or treat on the track around the Buckeye Recreation Center and then go inside for a family-friendly party. It is geared toward kids 12 and under. For more information, visit https://beechmtn.com/event/family-halloween-at-buckeye-recreation-center/.