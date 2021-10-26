Halloween at the Farmers’ Market this Saturday with Trick-or-Treating and Pumpkin Contest

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is hosting Halloween at the Market this Saturday, October 30. They invite folks of all ages to wear a costume to the Market and join in the fun! There will be trick-or-treating, a photobooth, kid’s activities, and cooking demonstrations along with the annual Community Pumpkin Carving Contest.

“This is the most wonderful time of the year to visit the market!” says Market Manager, Michelle Dineen. “Folks come from all around to experience the abundant harvests, festive crafts, autumnal setting, and community atmosphere that is unique to our Farmers’ Market, and this Halloween event gives us a chance to highlight all of the things we love most about the season.”

Agent, Margie Mansure of the Watauga County Cooperative Extension will be conducting a seasonal cooking demonstration featuring local ingredients sourced from market vendors and The Children’s Playhouse will be in the Kid’s Corner with Halloween activities and crafts including pumpkin decorating using local pumpkins!

The Watauga County Farmers Market has partnered with the Watauga County Arts Council to host their annual Pumpkin Carving Contest. Entries are due on Saturday, October 30 online or in-person at the Farmers’ Market by 10:00 AM. To learn more about the contest and to register, visit watauga-arts.org. Carved and decorated pumpkins will be on display and prizes will be awarded for both youth and adult categories at the market on Saturday, October 30.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone. The Farmers’ Market is open from 8:00 am until noon on Saturdays through the end of November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

