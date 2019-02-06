Haircut 101’s Annual Valentine’s Day Hot Lips Challenge: Give Us a Kiss, Mister and Miss!

Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2:37 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Don your favorite lipstick shade and show off your hot lips this week and next at Haircut 101.

Haircut 101 provides the lipstick and the doily. Entering is as easy as stopping by the salon and letting a staff member know you want to get in on the fun.

“All they’ve got to do is give us a kiss!” says owner John Mena.

Just put on some lipstick, pucker up and give your best smooch! Then the kisses will be displayed on Haircut 101’s wall and will be judged by Ken Ketchie, Publisher of High Country Press, on February 14!

Anyone can join the competition and entering the contest is free, though donations are encouraged. Donations from the event go to the Oasis center, which helps men and women in abusive situations.

“All you’ve got to do is walk in. For each one, we’re not asking for donations. We’ll even donate $1 for each pairs of lips you put up on the wall. It’s open to men and women or children. We had been asking for donations in the past. But this year, we haven’t had a lot of participants. Hopefully in the next week and a half we can get more people who are coming in to make a donation to Oasis.”

Mena says it’s been so much fun that he’s lost track of exactly how long the competition has been going on, but knows it’s been at least 7 years. This isn’t the only fundraiser they do, however. Recently, Haircut 101 held a lunch raffle and donated money to local Watauga schools to help offset costs for children’s lunches.

Mena says the idea for the Hot Lips competition was inspired by their desire to give back, “We always try to give back to the community in some fashion. I was looking to do fun things that can help bring awareness to some of the nonprofit organization here in the High Country that are benefitting local population, Oasis being one of them.”

Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners of Hot Lips. First place will receive a $50 Haircut 101 gift card and a $50 gift card to The Local. Second place will receive a $50 Haircut 101 gift card. Third place will receive $25 in Davines Product credit.

Haircut 101, now in its 29th year of business, is located on Depot Street in Boone.

