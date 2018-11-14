Haircut 101 Launches a “Lunch Money for Kids” Raffle to Help Provide Children with Meals

Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 2:37 pm

It’s that time of the year where we all reflect on the things we are thankful for. What most consider basic human needs—a roof over our heads, a warm bed to sleep and at least three meals a day—are things many others consider a luxury.

In 2017, The United States Census Bureau showed 24.3% of individuals in Watauga County were living in poverty. 10.8% were under the age of 18. The National Center for Children in Poverty says, “Poverty can impede children’s ability to learn and contribute to social, emotional, and behavioral problems. Poverty also can contribute to poor health and mental health.”

School tends to be the only time that these children find structure and a sense of normalcy, and for most, the lunch provided at school is the only meal they get in a day. The price of school lunches have risen dramatically and are no longer as affordable for lower-income families.

In 2017, John Mena, Owner and Master Stylist at Haircut 101 in Boone, started a “Lunch Money for Kids” raffle, offering salon services as the prize to raise money that the children would normally go without. We were able to raise $2,000 last year, and we are hoping to beat that this year! Please join us for our second annual “Lunch Money for Kids” raffle.

Tickets can be purchased for one dollar at the reception desk of Haircut 101. Tickets will be sold until Dec. 31, and winners will be announced on Haircut 101’s Facebook page on New Year’s Day.

