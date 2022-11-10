Green Valley School Salutes Community Veterans with Thursday Morning Breakfast and Ceremony

A simple message goes a long way for veterans and their families.

By Sherrie Norris

Nowhere was patriotism more alive on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, than at Green Valley School in Watauga County where community veterans were honored for their military service.

Just one day before their official holiday, 17 veterans representing school and community families attended an early morning breakfast hosted by the school, followed by an impressive hero processional down the hallway to the gym where a brief ceremony was held.

Grandparents and their grandchildren enjoyed a unique connection during the Veteran’s Celebration at Green Valley School on Thursday.

Leading the parade of heroes were members of the Watauga High School JROTC who also presented colors in the gymnasium as the celebration began.

Students, faculty and staff were lined along the decorated hallways to salute the veterans as they passed by, many waving flags, saluting or otherwise acknowledging their presence.

Once everyone was settled in the gym, middle-school student Lynleigh Hilderbran led the group in the pledge of allegiance, followed by welcoming remarks by School Principal, Gordon Prince.

Middle-school student, Lynleigh Hilderbran, led the group in the pledge of allegiance at the beginning of the Veteran’s Ceremony on Thursday.

Prince admitted that the celebration was his favorite assembly of the year, “a chance to honor our veterans and remind our students that our rights don’t come free.”

Kindergarten student and aspiring vocalist, Micah Lewis, left his audience in awe as he sang “God Bless America.”

At 98, H.C. Moretz was not only the senior-most veteran at Thursday’s early Veterans Day Celebration at Green Valley School, but he was also the event’s special guest speaker.

Second-grade teacher Heather Ward carried on the school’s tradition of honoring the youngest and oldest veterans in attendance, the former being a tie between Jordan Morgan and Tabitha Bodoh. Just months from his 99th birthday H.C. Moretz was recognized as the senior-most veteran present and introduced by Reading Teacher, Donna Greene, as guest speaker for the event.

Moretz shared reasons why Veterans Day is celebrated, reminding his audience that it’s not just for a day off from work or school, or a day for veterans to receive free meals from local restaurants. “While we are thankful for all that, there’s much more to it.” And, from there, he gave a history lesson on Veteran’s Day and shared how he became a veteran through his service in World War II.

As a student himself of a nearby one-room schoolhouse known as River View Elementary, as well as a teacher the first year the current school building was opened, Moretz shared part of his life story, having been raised just a short distance from the school, along with his sister and five brothers. He shared about his induction into the Army, (at age 19 in 1944) followed by his 17 weeks of infantry training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, a 10-day furlough before reporting to Fort Meade, MD, and then to Camp Miles Standish in Boston, from where he shipped out to Europe with the 78 Lightning Division.

He landed in Liverpool, England, and rode a train to South Hampton before crossing the channel to France.

He remembers well crossing the Rhyne “just before the bridge was blown up” at the onset of the Battle of the Bulge.

As a special tribute to Moretz, the staff at Green Valley had compiled a slide-show presentation with photos of his early years and leading up to 2018 when he was among those WWII veterans honored during the Town of Boone’s Independence Day Parade and unveiling of the Veteran’s Memorial.

Moretz and his fellow veterans on Thursday expressed appreciation to Green Valley School, students, faculty and staff, for remembering them and including them in the impressive observance.

H.C. Moretz leads his comrades through the school hallways lined with compassionate youngsters and their teachers.

Veteran John Jackson and his grandson, Ethan Carlton, in line for the patriotic breakfast provided at Green Valley prior to the celebration.

At right, Donna Greene welcomes veterans Charlie Norris, George Wilson and Van Norris to the Veteran’s Celebration at Green Valley School.

Vietnam veteran Don Eldreth and his wife Inez came to the celebration from Ashe County at the invitation of their two grandchildren who are students at Green Valley School.

At right, Watauga High JROTC Instructor Wes Young, Lt. Colonel retired, enjoys speaking with his fellow veterans during the breakfast at Green Valley School as others continue to enjoy the food and fellowship of the morning.

Members of the JROTC at Watauga High participated in Thursday’s veterans ceremony at Green Valley.

These students, and especially Henry Miller —saluting the heroes passing by in the hallway —were proud to thank the veterans for their service.

Principal Gordon Prince gladly gets on the level with kindergarten student Micah Lewis as the youngster wowed the audience with his rendition of “God Bless America.”

This type of artistic greeting and gratitude was expressed all through the halls of Green Valley School during Thursday’s event, much to the delight of the veteran guests.

A good representation of Green Valley School heroes are pictured following Thursday morning’s celebration.

Veterans Jeff Brown and Denny Norris are all smiles as they are made to feel welcomed among students and staff at Green Valley School.

Mandi Miller, left, with her son, Ottman Miller, and their hero, Ottman Jarrett, who drove over 60 miles on Thursday morning to be with his “little buddy” for the celebration.

