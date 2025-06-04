Grandfather Mountain’s annual Animal Birthday Party to be held June 11

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will throw its annual birthday bash for all resident animals on Wednesday, June 11 — and you’re invited! Included with park admission, the celebration will feature games, contests, crafts and surprises. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will throw its annual birthday bash for all resident animals on Wednesday, June 11 — and you’re invited! Included with park admission, the celebration will feature games, contests, crafts and surprises.

The park’s habitat staff is preparing a fun-filled afternoon for guests with programs to celebrate its furry and feathered inhabitants as they mark another trip around the sun. Millie the Bear, the mountain’s mascot, will also make special appearances throughout the day.

“We look forward to the Animal Birthday Party every year,” said Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “It’s one of our favorite traditions to share with guests, as everyone is able to be part of the celebration through enrichments, games and more.”

Activities will kick off at 11 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. The full schedule is below.

Animal Birthday Party Schedule:

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Behind-the-Scenes Tour (Optional, additional cost, book in advance online)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: A Walk in the Woods Game – learn about nature through an interactive game. (in front of the Wilson Center)

11 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Test Your Animal Knowledge Contest – contest drawing at 2:15 p.m. (Classroom in the Clouds)

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Make a birthday card for the animals. (Classroom in the Clouds)

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Games! Come play some fun animal games. (Classroom in the Clouds)

1 – 2 p.m.: Creepy Critter Corner – meet a few of our “creepier” animals. (Classroom in the Clouds)

1 – 2 p.m.: Free birthday cake! (Classroom in the Clouds)

1 – 1:30 p.m.: Animal Encounter – Come meet a few of our resident animals, including snakes and a groundhog. (Classroom in the Clouds)

1:30 – 2 p.m.: Enrichment decorating – Come help make birthday enrichments for the animals! (in front of the Wilson Center)

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Animal Olympics Game (in front of the Wilson Center)

2:15 p.m.: Contest drawing! Winners will be announced at the Classroom in the Clouds. Contest winners get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes to visit the animal they were knowledgeable about! Winners are allowed to take family members with them. Participants must be present to win.

2:45 p.m.: Animal Enrichment Parade! Follow our staff to the elk, then otter, then cougar and then bear overlooks to watch the special birthday enrichments!

Those interested in treating the animals to birthday presents can do so by choosing a gift from the mountain’s animal enrichment Amazon wish list featuring appropriate toys and supplies. Donors can purchase an item online and have it delivered straight to Grandfather Mountain for the animals’ immediate enjoyment.

Animal lovers can also contribute through the mountain’s Adopt-an-Animal Program. Honorary adopters receive a photo of their animal, certificate of adoption, informational sheet about their animal’s life and more! For more information, visit www.grandfather.com/adopt.

To learn more about this year’s Animal Birthday Party at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/animal-birthday-party.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.