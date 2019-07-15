Grandfather Mountain Hosts Author and Radio Personality Scott Huler, July 18

Published Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:53 am

After business hours on July 18, Grandfather Mountain invites guests to tune into a special presentation.

The Linville, N.C. based nonprofit nature park is keeping summer moving, highlighting its second speaker of he Grandfather Presents evening lecture series for 2019, Scott Huler.

Huler is an award-winning radio personality, audio producer, photographer, videographer and author of seven books.

In his lecture, Huler will discuss his unlikely choice to travel by foot and canoe through the Carolinas and reveal what it’s like to rediscover one’s own home.

In 2014, Huler decided to journey from home to follow in the footsteps of 1700s renowned naturalist John Lawson. Lawson’s two-month journey presented the first scientific descriptions of the Carolinas, including flora and fauna, to the native populations. All oft his was seen and documented a century before Lewis and Clark.

“Huler’s newest book allows us a glimpse of the Carolinas in 1701,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park. “The comparison of past and present is at times both gut-wrenching and heartwarming. It reminds us that there is still adventure to be had. You will leave the program with a new appreciation of home.”

Huler’s book on navigating the Lawson Trek, “A Delicious Country,” is available now.

Based in Raleigh, Huler works as the senior writer at Duke Magazine. However, he has also taught at Berry College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was the 2011 Piedmont Laureate, as well as a 2002-03 Knight-Wallace Fellow at Michigan and a 2014-15 Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT. His books have been translated into five languages.

Registration and More

Grandfather Presents Scott Huler runs from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, in the park’s nature museum and auditorium, with light refreshments being served at 6 p.m., and the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and free for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Lectures are limited to 165 attendees each, and registration is required. Call 828-733-2013, or visit https://grandfather.com/event/grandfather-presents-scott-huler/ for more information and to register.

Bridge Club

The Bridge Club is a way for guests to save on visits to Grandfather Mountain and other area attractions. When guests purchase a membership, they help build a bridge to the future for Grandfather Mountain, so that generations to come can experience its wonders. Membership benefits include unlimited access to the mountain for one year, park-wide discounts, free access to numerous special events and more. To become a member, visit https://grandfather.com/support/give/become-a-member/.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain.

