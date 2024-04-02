Grandfather Mountain Announces Revamped Grandfather by Night Events for Summer

New in 2024, Grandfather Mountain is offering guests the option of adventurous or less-adventurous versions of its popular Grandfather by Night events this summer. This unique experience on Grandfather Mountain lets guests explore the park after hours with education staff as their guides. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Leslie Restivo)





Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature preserve operated by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is once again offering its series of nighttime expeditions on the mountain this summer through its popular educational program, Grandfather by Night.

This unique experience on Grandfather Mountain lets guests experience the park after hours with education staff as their guides. Guests will discover some of the park’s nighttime wonders while stopping at its most significant sites, beginning with the rare opportunity to watch a sunset at the world-famous Mile High Swinging Bridge.

New in 2024, participants can choose between two variations of the event: adventurous and less adventurous.

Those seeking a unique experience at an easier pace can enjoy an interpretive outdoor program to learn about the mountain’s crepuscular flora and fauna, folklore and other topics. This edition of the event series is accessible for those in a wheelchair. Grandfather Mountain’s vehicle fleet includes a 12-seat shuttle that has a 1,000-pound Braun Lift and accommodates an additional two people in wheelchairs. After purchasing a ticket for this event, those with accessibility needs should reach out to the Grandfather Mountain office (at 828-733-2013) so that proper transportation can be arranged.

For individuals looking to explore, an adventurous version of the event will include a short (optional) hike after sunset to discuss and look for the creatures that are more active at night. The group will investigate the spruce-fir forests from top to bottom in search of salamanders, owls, flying squirrels, fireflies and any other creatures they might come across. While the wheelchair lift is available for this version of the event (with advance request), the hiking portion of this event is not accessible.

During Grandfather by Night, guests get to avoid the hustle and bustle of crowds that can be on the mountain during the busiest days of summer. Moreover, the experience is now more tailored to the participants’ interests than ever before, reinforced by the event’s intimate setting and the number of participants.

“These events really allow guests to experience Grandfather like never before,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “This year, we are excited to offer participants different options to choose the kind of immersive after-hours experience that they prefer.”

Tickets for the first less-adventurous Grandfather by Night of the year go on sale April 8, while tickets for the first adventurous Grandfather by Night go on sale May 1. The event costs $50 for general admission and $42 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Each nighttime excursion lasts for a duration of two hours.

Grandfather by Night 2024 Dates:

Adventurous:

June 14, 8-10 p.m., tickets go on sale May 1

July 26, 8-10 p.m., tickets go on sale June 10

Aug. 9, 8-10 p.m., tickets go on sale June 24

Aug. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., tickets go on sale July 8

Sept. 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m., tickets go on sale July 22

Less Adventurous:

May 31, 8-10 p.m., tickets go on sale April 8

Aug. 2, 8-10 p.m., tickets go on sale June 17

Aug. 16, 8-10 p.m., tickets go on sale July 1

Aug. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., tickets go on sale July 15

Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m., tickets go on sale July 29

Guests should be prepared for a variety of the mountain’s weather conditions and temperatures. Appropriate clothing, equipment and footwear are very important. Due to the mountain’s ever-changing weather, guests may need a jacket on many summer evenings. Individual events may be canceled if there’s a threat of inclement weather.

In-park transportation is provided. Each Grandfather by Night event is limited to 24 participants. Advance registration is required, and the events typically sell out quickly.

To learn more about the Grandfather by Night series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-by-night.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

