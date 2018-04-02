Graduation for the Watauga High School Class of 2018 Has Been Set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9

Published Monday, April 2, 2018 at 10:03 am

Graduation for the Watauga High School Class of 2018 has been set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 9 at the Holmes Convocation Center on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone.

Students should arrive for graduation no later than 8:30 a.m. June 9.

Times and dates for several other events end-of-year events celebrating the graduating class — the Senior Awards Ceremony, baccalaureate service, capping ceremony and senior breakfast — are also listed below.

Watauga County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott said he was looking forward to graduation season, and celebrating the achievements of Watauga High’s 2018 graduates.

“Graduation, and the culmination of our students time in Watauga County Schools, is such a powerful moment, and I look forward to sharing it with the students and families of Watauga High School and the Watauga Innovation Academy,” Elliott said. “It’s always such an honor to celebrate the work of our graduating seniors.”

Graduation ceremony dates:

Capping ceremony: May 24, 4:30 p.m.

Senior Scholarship awards: May 29, 5:30 p.m.

Baccalaureate service: to be set.

Senior breakfast: June 8, 9:30 a.m., graduation practice to follow

Updates will be posted to www.wataugaschools.org

