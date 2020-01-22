Grace Academy Hosting Annual Chili Cook-Off and Silent Auction Saturday, Feb. 1 from 5-8:00 p.m.

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:37 am

By Sherrie Norris

One of the season’s all-time favorite events — and a fun-filled fundraiser at that — is coming up soon as Grace Academy prepares for its annual Chili Cook-Off.

It all happens on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5-8:00 p.m. at Boone United Methodist Church during which a large crowd is once again expected to taste-test dozens of chili recipes provided by some of the area’s greatest cooks. It’s not something you want to miss.

With such a variety of chili available, from the traditional to more contemporary recipes that might just become your new favorite, there’s sure to be something available to please every palate.

And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, just imagine dunking in a chunk of Stick Boy Bread or savoring the sweeter type for dessert — along with those mouth-watering and increasingly popular Blue Deer Cookies!

And that’s just for starters.

For the kids and young at heart, we have learned that Jack of Hearts Magic, Creative Cheeks Face Painting and Drew’s Balloons will also be on hand to delight and entertain.

But, hang on, that’s not all: There will also be a silent auction going on at the same time, featuring what has been described as “amazing silent auction items,” including gift cards and items from local businesses ( Stick Boy Bread, Booneshine Brewing Co., Sky Valley Zip Tours, Lililu on King, Ransom, Appalachian Ski Mountain and tickets to an AppState Football Game!)

And, if you think that’s enough excitement for one night, you are wrong! It could only get better with live music by the High Country’s own local musician and movie actor, Asa Nelson & Friends, who will surely have toes tapping and feet stomping to some old-time traditional and bluegrass music.

Did we tell you that this year’s distinguished panel of judges — who will have the honor of naming the High Country’s Best Chili — include none other than Connie Goff, Edward Graham, Deanna Ballard and Coach Jerry Moore? It’s true!

Make plans now to attend this upcoming event. It promises to be a great opportunity to support Christian education in the High Country while enjoying good food, fun and fellowship with your community.

Grace Academy is described as a classical Christian school located in Boone, serving students in grades K-8.

A school spokesperson shared,“We believe that children deserve our very best efforts to prepare them for future flourishing. The combination of school, church and home form a powerful partnership in this preparation process.”

General admission tickets are $8 , which provides two servings of chili, bread and a beverage. These tickets at the door will be $10.

Activity tickets (magic, balloons and face painting) are $3.

Family bundle tickets are available for $35, which include general admission (for meal) for five or more members of an immediate family.

For more information on Grace Academy and its Chili Cook Off & Auction, call (828) 773-7830 or visit [email protected]

