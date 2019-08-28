Girl Scout Troop 10807 Hosting Fundraiser on September 7th for Trip to New York City

Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:41 am

By Sherrie Norris

It’s an exciting time to be a Girl Scout, especially for those in local troop 10807. Serving girls in grades 8-12 in the Boone and Blowing Rock area, the busy troop is hosting a Taco Buffet Supper and Silent Auction on Saturday, September 7 in the fellowship hall of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock. It all gets underway at 4:30 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m., with the silent auction closing at 6:30.

The troop is raising money for its next big adventure — an exciting trip to New York City, scheduled for next July. But they can’t do it alone and are counting on the generosity of the High Country to help make their plan a reality.

“We are very active travelers, having visited many places over the years,” said longtime troop leader JoAnne Jenkins “Savannah, Ga., Disneyworld, Washington DC, Charleston SC, Atlanta Ga., Williamsburg Va., and a cruise to the Bahamas are just a few of the fun trips our troop has taken.”

Jenkins said the girls are always working toward their goals and stay busy in an effort to earn badges and awards. In fact, five of the girls recently earned the highest awards available – the Silver and Gold Awards.

The upcoming fundraiser is just one of several that they will be doing toward their trip to the Big Apple next summer. While there is no set price, supporters are invited to enjoy the Taco Supper by donation — “Whatever anyone would like to give is greatly appreciated,” Jenkins said.

The silent auction is beginning to take shape nicely, Jenkins described. “It’s looking amazing, with tickets to Dollywood, High Gravity Adventures and River Girl Tubing. We have gift certificates for a massage at 7th Heaven Day Spa, and lots of other stuff that some wonderful local businesses, artists and crafts persons have donated to us.”

Items are still being accepted for the auction and will also be greatly appreciated.

For more information on how to donate, or with any questions about the Taco Buffet Supper, or if you wish to learn more about Girl Scouting and local troops, feel free to contact Jenkins at (828) 773-6979.

Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church is located at 1218 Main Street in Blowing Rock.

