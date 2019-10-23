Ghosts and Goblins Gearing Up for the Blowing Rock Halloween Festival This Saturday

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:07 pm

By Nathan Ham

Downtown Blowing Rock will be filled with monsters, ghosts, ghouls and creepy, crawly creatures this weekend for the annual Blowing Rock Halloween Festival.

All events are free and will make for a family-friendly and fun Saturday afternoon and evening.

The day starts off with a special Creepy Crafts hands-on activity at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) from 2-3 p.m. After that, numerous games and activities for kids will begin at 3 p.m. in Memorial Park, including an inflatable airwalk that will be set up until 8 p.m. From 4-8 p.m., hayrides will be offered to travel through Blowing Rock.

More Halloween events kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the Monster March on Main Street. Everybody in their costumes is invited to line up at the American Legion building to begin the match. Trick-or-Treat begins downtown at 6 p.m. as does the Trunk-or-Treat event at Blowing Rock First Baptist Church.

The night concludes with a fun costume contest at the gazebo at 7 p.m. All contestants must be signed up by 6:45 p.m.

The nightcap will be the Moonlight Scavenger Hunt at Broyhill Park for children ages 6-13 at 8 p.m. Everyone needs to make sure they have a flashlight.

For more information on the Blowing Rock Halloween Festival, call 828-295-5222. The schedule of events is subject to change.

Halloween Night at Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock will host their annual Trick-or-Treat event on Thursday, October 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Stores will host a Spooktacular Scavenger hunt for guests of all ages to participate in. Keep up with all the fun clues and complete your scavenger hunt card and then bring your completed cards to shopper service to be entered in a drawing for a Tanger Gift Basket filled with lots of spooky goodies.

There will also be other fun activities for the family such as a Touch-A-Truck meet and greet with local fire and police, a fun Halloween games area in the courtyard, monster mash party with DJ and photo booth, local food trucks and much more.

