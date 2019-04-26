Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale Happening This Friday and Saturday at the Boone Mall

Published Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:22 am

By Sherrie Norris

It’s one of the season’s most anticipated indoor events for those who love to read — and it is happening this week at Boone Mall.

The treasured Spring Book Sale, hosted by The Friends of the Watauga County Library, kicked off Thursday, April 25 with the Friends Members Pre-Sale and will continue through the weekend for everyone.

The public is invited to stop in to browse and support the popular fundraiser on Friday, April 26, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and again on Saturday, April 27, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

As major supporters of the library, its programs, services and staff, The Friends of the Library is a group of volunteers that hosts special events throughout the year, with the book sale one of the community’s favorites.

Funds raised during the annual book sales help to support the library throughout the year , thanks to the generosity of the community that donates items and volunteers to help during the sales.

Funds raised during the book sales are the main source for the Friends’ financial support of the library. And, again, community support is vital, not only to the year-round donation for the sales, but also in volunteer hours needed to help collect, move, sort and price donated materials.

There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes by some, while others are in the forefront selling the goods.

Collecting materials for the sales is a year-round process, according to the Friends group, with books accepted any time during business hours at the library’s circulation desk.

This spring event is just one of two sales hosted by the group, with another one usually in the late summer or early fall. There are also occasional holiday book sales, from all of which the library is the recipient in a myriad of ways.

Not only are books sold at these large events at Boone Mall, but the fundraising effort is also ongoing on in house, with items for sale in a special area near the library’s entrance.

A spokesperson for the Friends said that public donations are crucial for the sales, and includes not only books, but also magazines, and DVDs.The resale of donated items are then used to support the library through programming that serves the community well and helps to increase patronage.

For example, The Friends sponsor author visits, displays, and other special events in the Friends of the Library meeting room.

In the past, programs have also included musical performances, speakers, visiting authors and Summer Reading programs for children.

Friends of the Library also helps to fund other items not covered in the library’s regular budget, which includes staff development for those members who wish to further their education in the library field.

Plan to stop by Boone Mall for this incredible fundraising opportunity, where you will find clean, gently used items, which include books for all ages, (look for those rare or unique topic books!), textbooks, magazines, computer manuals, audio books and music on CD, movies on DVD, puzzles and games.

Patrons won’t have to worry about sorting through old, damaged, warped or heavily marked books, or those missing pages or covers. The Friends ask for only those items that are in good shape and well cared for, as well as magazines no more than two years old.

If you are unable to make it to Boone Mall this weekend, but would like to donate to the work of the Friends of the Library, you may do so through your purchases from Amazon.com via the Amazon Smile program.

In order to browse or shop at AmazonSmile, customers must first select a charitable organization. For eligible purchases at AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price to the customer’s selected charitable organization. Visit org.amazon.com to learn more, smile.amazon.com to register.

Community members are invited to join the Friends while at the library at any time. For additional information, contact The Friends of the Library President, Melony Winkelmann, via email: melony1943 “at” bellsouth.net.

More information is available online at www.arlibrary.org/watauga, or at the Watauga Library, 140 Queen Street Boone, NC 28607.

