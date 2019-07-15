This Friday’s Jones House Summer Concert Features Americana Favorites the Everydays, Alexa Rose and Tom Shirley

Published Monday, July 15, 2019 at 3:44 pm

The Town of Boone’s Summer Concert Series at the Jones House gains momentum with another concert on the lawn Friday, July 19, including a trio of highly-anticipated performances by the Everydays, Alexa Rose and Tom Shirley, starting at 5 p.m.

Based out of Black Mountain, NC, perennial Jones House performers, the Everydays return to kick off Friday’s concert. Performing across the region since they first collaborated in 2012, the guitarists and singer-songwriters David Zoll and Tim Marsh are known for their lyrical troubadour-style acoustic sets with tight vocal harmonies and an unassuming delivery.

“When this duo tells you to let your light shine and lay your burdens down in their song ‘One by One,’ you will get a feel for the honesty in the lyrics,” says Brad Farthing of the Jones House.

What sets the Everydays apart from the rest is the upbeat indie edge they bring to a stereotypically plaintive Americana style.

Like the Everydays, Friday’s second act also brings something unique to the Americana genre. Alexa Rose draws upon alternative, folk and mountain roots to create a fresh, new Appalachian sound. Clever lyrics, soft melodies and string accompaniment all play a part in Rose’s heartfelt and effortless presentation. Rose’s original tunes draw upon some of her musical influences, including old country artists like Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton, as well as songwriting legends like Paul Simon.

After gaining a national audience, Alexa Rose has not forgotten her Appalachian roots. With a busy slate of tour dates across the country, Rose continues to make time for performances close to home.

“I first had the chance to hear Alexa when she was a student here at Appalachian, and I am excited to see how she has continued developing her musical gift,” says Town of Boone Cultural Resources Director, Mark Freed. “We love having her to the Jones House and look forward to her set on Friday.”

Closing this week’s concert is Boone Native, Tom Shirley, who is no stranger to the Jones House or downtown Boone. Backed by Kenny Johnson on electric bass, Buzz Dodge on drums and Tom Whyte on harmonica, Tom Shirley leads vocals and plays electric guitar.

Since the 1970s, Shirley has been writing and performing his own music with his personal blend of rock, blues, country and gospel influences, reflecting his Southern roots. With a mix of original songs and covers of rock n’ roll classics, Shirley always brings energy to his crowd-pleasing performances.

The Summer Concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Concerts are held every Friday in June, July and August starting at 5 p.m., and they are held rain or shine. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the music from the Jones House lawn.

Alcoholic beverages are permitted on the Jones House property if patrons are of legal age and bring their own beverages. No open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Friendly pets are permitted on leash.

The 2019 Summer Concerts at the Jones House sponsors include: the Downtown Boone Development Association, Mast General Store, Burton Moomaw Acupuncture, MPrints, Melanie’s, Stick Boy Bread Co. and Rosemary Horowitz/Jerry Hyman.

For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, please visit www.joneshouse.org or call 828-268-6280.

