Frederick Craig Franz and Gina Marrale Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through July 21

This Week at Edgewood Cottage…

We have both a returning artist and an artist new to the Cottage with us from July 15 through July 21, 10-5 p.m. daily. Frederick Craig Franz is a landscape painter working in oils and soft pastels. Gina Marrale works in acrylics and watercolor.

Craig Franz is a self-taught artist whose landscapes depict the beauty of his western North Carolina mountain home. Craig painted this image of Grandfather Mountain en plain air when the October morning released the light and shadows he strives to capture in his paintings. You may remember Craig’s work from the former Main Street Gallery on Blowing Rock’s Main Street.

Gina Marrale’s watercolor and acrylics work is filled with color and joy. A self-proclaimed colorist, Gina is drawn to old barns, churches, trucks and sees them through a joyful and colorful lens. Although this is the first year Gina is in residence at Edgewood, she loves Blowing Rock as her second home and finds happiness everywhere in the people, flowers, restaurants and the arts.

