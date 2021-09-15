Frank and Kay Golf Classic Returning to Hound Ears Club on September 27

Get ready to tee off on Monday, September 27, 2021, 1:30 p.m. at Hound Ears Club for the annual Frank and Kay Golf Classic to benefit Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina. This signature event honors the legacy of philanthropy and leadership that former Appalachian State University Chancellor Frank Borkowski and his multi-talented wife Kay have bestowed upon the High Country since their arrival in 1993.

“Frank and Kay have been an integral part of the mission and vision of Hospitality House,” said Hospitality House Chief Development Director Todd Carter. “The organization was only nine years old when they arrived in Boone, and they’ve continued to be active supporters now into the thirty-seventh year of the agency.”

Men’s, women’s and mixed foursomes are invited to the four-person scramble format event that features a hole-in-one contest, prizes, gift bags, catered Tee House Grill Cookout lunch, on-course beer, soda and snacks and putting green awards ceremony.

Event co-director Sherry Morganstein stated, “As a resident and member of Hound Ears Club I am proud to promote this premier golfing event, on a beautiful, award-winning course that benefits our High Country neighbors who need it the most.”

Registration is $150 per person or $600 for a team of four. Participants can register online at HospHouse.org/golf. The event is expected to sell out, so timely registration is encouraged.

Adds Carter, “After the necessary cancellation of last year’s event due to COVID-19, we are happy to be back; however, we have added new safety protocols; as well as eliminated all indoor activities, contests and other elements that encourage gathering and cannot be socially distanced.”

In an effort to protect and keep safe the Hound Ears community, golfers from outside the community who wish to participate in the event must be fully vaccinated and will need to register online in advance.

There will be no onsite registration, traditional check-in, or exchange of monies. Gift bags, water and snacks will be pre-loaded into golf carts, along with face masks and hand sanitizer.

Prior to hitting the links, golfers may arrive as early as 12:00 noon outside the Tee House Grill for a catered cookout lunch from Chef Micheal Armes. At the tournament’s conclusion, the awards ceremony will be held outside on the putting green, with beer, wine and catered hors d’ouevres.

With a portion of the proceeds set to benefit the Hospitality House Endowment, the Frank and Kay Golf Classic provides an exclusive outdoor experience at Hound Ears Club for local and visiting golfers. The event is currently looking for corporate sponsors, hole sponsors and gift-in-kind donations at four levels: Hunger ($250), Heating ($500), Housing ($1000) and Healing ($2500).

Sponsorship may be made online at HospHouse.org/golf.

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is regional nonprofit housing and homeless services agency working in seven rural North Carolina counties providing housing, shelter, hunger relief, homeless prevention, street outreach, counseling, and crisis assistance.

To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at www.HospHouse.org, follow them on Twitter @HospHouseNWNC or Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Venmo at @hosphouse.For any other information please contact Carter at [email protected]

