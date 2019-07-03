Fourth of July Is Tomorrow, Add These Amazing Events to Your Calendar

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:26 pm

By Hailey Blevins and Tim Gardner

Fourth of July is here, bringing with it joy, patriotism and, of course, fireworks abound.

On July 4th, 1776, the 13 colonies that now make up part of the United States claimed their independence from England. This year, July 4th will mark the beginning of the 243th year of our independence.

Each year, entire communities gather together to celebrate this important day in our history. Entire cities stop almost completely for the day as parades take place, flags are placed on every corner, bands play patriotic music and people dress in the colors of our flag.

This amazing day is tomorrow, and communities in the High Country are setting up for the fireworks and fun.

Check out these events:

Events and Times:

Blowing Rock’s July 4th Celebration

Join the town of Blowing Rock for games, music and fun July 5 and 6. There will be free entertainment all day, plus the best small-town Main Street parade you’ll find anywhere. All events take place in downtown Blowing Rock, except for the fireworks which will be held at the Blowing Rock Country Club. The public is welcome at the Club for the special event. Find the games and music in Memorial Park on Main Street.

The celebration will begin on July 5 from 6-8 p.m. with a Park Dance in Memorial Park with the Summer Daze Band. Events will continue July 6 at 9 a.m. with an adult horse shoe tournament for anyone 18 years and up. Prizes will be awarded for the tournament. From noon to 1:30 there will be live music before the Independence Day Parade at 2 p.m.

Then, from 3-4 p.m. enjoy live music with the Cockman Family and park games from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place in all games.

At dark, a fireworks show will be set off from the Blowing Rock Country Club. Fireworks are visible from many places in town, and good viewing is available along Goforth Road. Roadside parking is allowed for this event, but please note that parking is not permitted on the golf course.

For more information, call Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation at 828-295-5222.

Beech Mountain and Banner Elk Combine for Mile High Fourth of July

The resort towns of Banner Elk and Beech Mountain combine this July 4th for a four day celebration of our nation’s independence. The Mile High Fourth is always centered around July 4th and includes fireworks above the summit of Beech Mountain, the afore-mentioned hog roast, live music, scenic chairlift rides, Banner Elk’s legendary Fourth of July Parade and Party in the Park and much more. Other events include summer theater at Lees-McRae College and family activities hosted by the Beech Mountain Rec Center. For more information about 2019’s Mile High Fourth of July events, call 800-468-5506.

Continue the celebration at Beech Mountain Resort with the 48th Annual Roasting of the Hog on Saturday, July 6th. Food will be served from 6-7:30 p.m. The menu includes the best pork and turkey barbeque in the High Country that is slow-cooked over Hickory Charcoal with all the fixins, Moon Pie for desert, and tea and lemonade.

The evening will feature games for kids, a raffle, face painting, concessions, music, dancing and scenic lift rides for $10. Be sure to stick around for fireworks after dark!

Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets include free parking, the meal, music, games and fireworks. Tickets must be purchased in advance as tickets are limited. Purchase your tickets at Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce, Fred’s General Mercantile, Beech Mountain Club or online at www.beechmountainchamber.com.

Banner Elk’s Parade and Festival

Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s Family Fun 4th of July 2019 Parade and Festival is coming up. The parade begins on Main Street at 11 a.m. and will be followed by games, inflatables, the Great Duck Race, local food vendors and three rockin’ concerts!

The concerts will be with Clockworx, Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band and Extraordinaires after the parade until 6 p.m. on the Front Lawn at the Historic Banner Elk School. More information can be found at www.bannerelk.org.

Town of Boone July 4th Activities

The Town of Boone will celebrate the July 4th holiday with a full day of activities, including a downtown parade, fireworks, live music and more.

Events will begin at 11 a.m. on King Street in downtown Boone with the annual July 4th parade. The parade will start at the Poplar Grove Extension traveling East on King Street, concluding at Appalachian State University’s Legends Parking Lot, located on Hardin Street.

The Watauga Community Band will provide live music throughout the parade on the street in front of the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, located at 604 West King Street. The band will play a mix of patriotic songs and other popular hits.

Following the parade, the Town of Boone and the Jones House will continue the celebration with free cake and watermelon on the Jones House lawn. Join Mayor Rennie Brantz, Town Council members and town staff under the shade of the Jones House maple trees for a slice of cake from Stick Boy Bread Company and a slice of fresh watermelon. For more information about the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, including summer concerts, music lessons and other activities, please visit www.joneshouse.org.

The fun continues later that evening at Clawson-Burnley Park, located off of Hunting Hills Lane, near the “Tot Lot,” baseball fields, and Greenway. The entertainment starts at 7 p.m. with music provided by DJ Carl. The public is invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the annual fireworks display, which will begin around 9:30 p.m.

To join the parade with your own float or entry, please fill out the parade registration form located at joneshouse.org. Registration forms should be returned by July 1st to ensure a space in the parade.

For more information about July 4th activities, please visit www.townofboone.net or contact the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department at 828-268-6280.

Todd Liberty Parade

Thursday, July 4th at 11 a.m.

The parade meanders through downtown Todd, ending at Cook Park with live music by the King Bees, dancing and food to purchase. The theme for the 2019 Todd Liberty Parade is “Reach for the Stars… and Stripes.”

This year marks the parade’s 14th year, and the third year of it being hosted by the TCPO. It is a great event that honors the founding of our country in such a unique and fun way. You are invited to don a handmade costume that is provided, grab a flag and walk in the parade or watch from the sidelines and cheer it on.

We encourage everyone to walk in the parade! Please be at the big field at the corner of Hwy 194 and Todd Railroad Grade Road at 10 a.m. to pick out a costume or banner and line up. The costumes and decorations are hand-made and free for all to use during the parade. All funds raised will be used to offset expenses and sustain the parade for years to come. Donations are critical to the future of the parade. Please visit http://toddnc.org/support/make-a-gift/ to support the Todd Liberty Parade or donate the day of the parade.

A donation of $5 for parking would be most appreciated. In case of rain, please check back here or the TCPO Facebook page for updates. Please contact us at 828-263-6173 if you would like to volunteer for the parade.

In case of rain, please check the Todd Community Preservation Organization Facebook pagefor updates.

Sugar Mountain 4th of July

Sugar Mountain 4th of July Week-long Celebration is June 28 through July 7. Enjoy chairlift rides to Sugar’s peak aboard the Summit Express or check out the bike park.

A spectacular firework show, sponsored by the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority, viewed from Sugar’s 5,300’ peak begins around 9:00 p.m. Typical Mountain Boys perform at the base lodge from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and the Summit Express chairlift runs Thursday, July 4 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. for mountain-top fireworks viewing. No mountain bikes after 6:00 p.m.

Newland’s Independence Day Festival

Held Saturday, July 6, at the town’s Riverwalk Park and Bandstand, there is no charge to attend the festival and all are welcome.

A parade will kick off the festivities at 11 a.m. at the town square and end at the old Lowes Food parking lot. Entrants in the parade are requested to bring their own floats, car, firetruck, law enforcement vehicle or whatever they plan to ride. Parade entrants are to start lining up at 10:15.

A welcome from Newland Town Officials will begin at 11:15 a.m. at the bandstand. Inflatables begin at 12 noon and close at 6 p.m. Mini gold will also be available. A Cute Pet Contest will run from 12:30 until 1 p.m. with trophies awarded to the winnners. All pets must be on leashes at the contest and during the days events.

Watermelon and Pie Eating contests follow at 2 p.m. until a Cornhole Tournament gets underway at 2:30 with no ending time set. Trophies also will be given to the tournament winners.

Musical and related entertainment featuring Ransomed by Grace will kick of at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Avery Cloggers at 1 p.m. A “For Old Times Sake” street dance and food trucks will run from 6-8 that evening. The headline band, Morgans Mill, will appear in concert from 8 until 9:30 p.m. Event organizers claim this group is like a combination of Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks and Stevie Ray Vaughn collectively forming a band.

Then, a dazzling fireworks extravaganza by JECO Pyrotechnics will fill the dark evening skies, beginning at 9:45 to conclude the festival.

There will be more than 32 food, craft and retail vendor booths available at the festival from 11 a.m. and remaining until 6 p.m. or later. Among the foods featured for sale will be turkey legs.

In the event of rain, the festival will move to the Rock Gymnasium next to Newland Elementary School. Town officials invite all town residents and any visitors to attend the Independence Day Festival. For more information about Newland’s Independence Day Festival, call Town Hall at 828-733-2023.

Newland Car Show

The Town of Newland’s Annual Fourth of July Car Show will take place Thursday, July 4, at the Old Rock Gymnasium from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Old Rock Gymnasium is located at 185 Shady Street, next to Newland Elementary School. Skyland ministries will also be performing.

For further information about the car show, call Event Coordinator Claude Buchanan at 828-733-3558.

Crossnore Independence Day Festivities

Sponsored by the Crossnore Fire Department, the Town of Crossnore will host Independence Day Festivities on Thursday, July 4, with craft vendors available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in downtown. The town’s parade will begin at 4 p.m. with entrants requested to start lining up at 3:30 p.m.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served after the parade.

A special service recognizing military veterans will be held at 4:30 p.m.

A frog jump will start at 5 p.m. and the festivities will conclude with a fireworks display around 9 p.m.

Town officials welcome anyone who wants to attend. For more details, call Crossnore Town Hall at 828-733-0360.

Spear and Plumtree Communities Fourth of July Parade

The communities of Spear and Plumtree will hold a Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, starting at 4:30 p.m. and lasting to around 12 midnight. Parade entrants will lineup at 4 p.m. at the Plumtree Presbyterian Church. A covered dish cookout and fireworks will follow just off Highway 19-E between Henson Creek Road and the old Vance Memorial Methodist Church. A Split The Pot Cornhole Tournament will also be held. All are welcome to attend.

For further information, call the Spear Country Store at 828-765-2126.

Elk Park Fourth of July Festival

The Town of Elk Park will hold a Fourth of July Festival on Friday, July 5, starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 12 midnight at the Winters Town Park.

The festival will open with a parade, beginning at H&H Trucking. Entrants are asked to begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. There will be a float judging contest held with first, second and third place monetary awards given to the winners. There also will be a dessert contest with monetary awards also given to the top three winners.

Inflatables for children will be available from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Barbeque sandwiches, hot dogs, potato chips and drinks will be served at 7 p.m. Food vendors will be selling funnel cakes, snow cones and more items.

Musical entertainment will be provided that evening by Ransomed by Grace from 6:3-7 p.m.; the Avery County Cloggers from 7-7:30; and the Toe River Drifters from 8:30-9.

A fireworks show given by JECO Pyrotechnics will start at 9:30, with a movie following.

Donations will be accepted at the Town Hall prior to the event as well as donation boxed the day of to help keep future events offered in the park.

Town officials encourage all who want to attend. For further information, call Elk Park Town Hall at 828-733-9573.

Minneapolis Independence Day Celebration

The Minneapolis Community will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 6. It will feature a parade, picnic and fireworks. The events start with the parade at 1 p.m. Parade entrants are asked to line up at the bottom entrance of Old Minneapolis Road at 12:30 p.m.

The community picnic will follow the parade at the Minneapolis School grounds. The activities will conclude with fireworks at dark.

All are welcome to attend.

Comments

comments