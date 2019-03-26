FORUM at Lees McRae College Celebrates 40 Years in the High Country This Summer

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:15 am

FORUM Music Series at Lees-McRae College began 40 years ago with the goal of bringing cultural events to the High Country. Early programs included speakers such as General William Westmoreland, Charles Kuralt and legendary musicians Doc Watson and the Aldridge Sisters. Recent favorites have included “Three Redneck Tenors”, finalists on America’s Got Talent, and Daniel Rodriquez, the “singing policeman” who studied Opera with Placido Domingo.

FORUM at Lees-McRae has a fantastic line up of performances for summer 2019! To order a season pass for 8 shows at $150 per person please contact: Sandy Ramsey at 828-898-8748 or [email protected]

To become a “Centurion” the cost is $450 per person and includes reserved seating and reserved parking.

Information and previews of all eight performances can be found at: www.lmc.edu/community/forum.htm

Performances include:

June 17 ABBAFAB-A stunning multi-media tribute to the music of Abba

June 24 AROUND THE WORLD IN 88 KEYS-A “two piano” act with vocals

July 1 MARRIED TO BROADWAY-Broadway artists perform favorite Broadway hits

July 8 SYMPHONY OF THE MOUNTAINS-Full orchestra features classical, popular and patriotic selections

July 15 FAIRWELL ANGELINA- A female vocal group with double violins and guitars

July 22 JOE GRANSDEN-Big Band Sound with music of greats such as Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey

July 29 TONY PACE-Las Vegas headliner who incorporates music, performance and comedy

August 5 THE DIAMONDS-Classic rock and roll group with recorded hits such as “Little Darlin” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

