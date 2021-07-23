Forma Cava and Artist in Residence at King Street Art Collective; Reception Friday Night

The Watauga Arts Council will be hosting Jack Hamrick and Lindsay Carroll at the King Street Art Collective starting Jul 22, 2021 and continuing through the end of July. A reception will be held this Friday, July 23rd from 5:30 pm-8:30 pm at 585 West King Street, Boone, NC featuring Jack Hamrick and Lindsay Carroll.

Hamrick’s works feature vibrant landscapes and abstracts inspired by art history, life experience, and environment. Hamrick creates art that transports the viewer through a sublimated experience of visceral arousal. He is motivated and fascinated by color and color theory, and uses paint to render colorful, energetic compositions. Lindsay Carroll is a portrait and figurative artist based in the High Country of North Carolina. Nudes – Carroll’s primary subject matter – take center stage in her works which have been described as “smooth”, “dramatic”, and “detailed”. Each painting is carefully planned and executed with diligence in an attempt to portray the personality of the model. You can meet the artists and watch them work July 22- July 25 and July 29-31. The King Street Art Collectives hours are Thursdays from 11-5 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am-6 pm, and Sunday, though artists may add additional hours, so feel free to stop by and check to see if they’re working!

While visiting, be sure to check out the gift shop, stocked with artwork from local artisans. With everything from lamps to greeting cards to hand-turned wooden bowls, there is something for everyone!

In the main gallery be sure to check out Forma Cava. Forma Cava is a collection of form and material investigations by two artists, Richard Elaver and Wayne Sutton. Their work is inspired by shapes and patterns in nature and results in sculptures and functional objects, such as eyewear and jewelry. The forms are biomorphic, often combined with cellular patterns, creating voids and crevices that invite the viewer inside and through the object. Materials and techniques vary widely, including wood carving, metal fabrication, and 3D printing. Their work can be viewed until August 14th, during the King Street Art Collective’s regular hours.

The King Street Art Collective is a project of the Watauga County Arts Council. The gallery is located at 585 West King Street, above Doe Ridge Pottery. Hours are Thursdays from 11 am- 5 pm, Friday, and Saturday from 10-6 pm, and Sunday from 10-2 pm. For questions or private viewings call the Watauga Arts Council offices, 828-264-1789. To learn more about this event or future events with the Watauga Arts Council, visit their website at https://www.watauga-arts.org.

