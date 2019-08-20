Folk Trio Odd & Even to Perform at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on August 25

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets this Sunday, August 25th at 3 pm when the folk trio Odd and Even brings their blend of acoustic folk and Americana music for the next Summer Concert at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church. The concert will be on the front lawn, weather permitting, or move inside in case of rain.

Odd and Even features Ashley Wright (“Earleine”) on guitar, Brandon Holder on upright bass, and Lauren Hayworth on banjo and accordion, with all three weaving tight vocal harmonies throughout their musical story-telling. This unique group offers both original tunes and roots-music standards for a family-friendly summer afternoon of music.

St. Mary of the Hills’ Friends of Music presents a variety of local and AppState artists once a month on Sunday afternoons from May through October. All concerts are free and everyone is welcome. The church is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information, please call the church office at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @ MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.