Flapjack Fundraiser for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Food Equity Program, Double Up Food Bucks! This Saturday from 10am to 1pm

The Winter King Street Farmers Market will be hosting a FlapJack Fundraiser to benefit the Double Up Food Bucks Program on January 13th from 10am-1pm at 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone NC, 28607!

Come to the King Street Farmers Market and donate $5 to the Double Up Food Bucks Program for two pancakes (made right at the market!) loaded with local toppings like honey, jams, and molasses. Your donation goes straight to increasing food equity and making the wonderful local food produced in the High Country more accessible!

We will have a free kids activity, and live music from a market favorite, Avery Cannon and friends.

Along with the fundraiser, the market will be in full swing with 25 local vendors selling the best produce, meat, eggs and dairy, baked goods, herbal supplements, plants, crafts and MORE!

What is Double Up Food Bucks?

Powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) is a food equity program that makes local food more accessible to individuals and families who receive federal nutrition benefits such as SNAP/food stamps, WIC vouchers, or Senior vouchers. Local donors and grants match the amount of money that federal nutrition program recipients spend at participating local farmers markets.

Since 2016, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture has administered Watauga County’s DUFB program, which can now be found at both the Summer and Winter King Street Farmers’ Market, the Watauga County Farmers’ Market, and the High Country Food Hub.

Communities across the United States offer similar Double Up programs and many, like our community, have joined with the Fair Food Network in Michigan to adopt similar best practices, branding, and advocacy to ensure greater participation and support for SNAP and DUFB.

The DUFB program is a win-win-win for the community because it makes local food more affordable for low-income populations, it increases sales for farmers by increasing the demand for local food, and it stimulates the local economy by having more food dollars stay within the region.

Testimonies from participants of the Double Up Food Bucks Program:

“The Double Up program has a strong impact on my own personal life. Being a single mother, I use DUFB every week to be able to access organic and local food for my son and me. My son was born with multiple serious medical conditions, and I have noticed a huge impact on his health since moving to Boone and having access to DUFB, giving us the ability to access highly nutritious food we normally wouldn’t have the privilege to afford.”

“Most local food distributors are unable to accept EBT as payment, so the Food Hub accepting EBT and the fact that the Double Up program doubled the amount we spent makes it much easier for me to purchase fresh local products that I previously did not have access to. We are a large family and unable to spend much cash on food, especially during the pandemic, and this program gave us access to fresh, local, healthy food.”

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture hopes you consider spending your Saturday Morning giving back to the community by visiting your local farmers market and enjoying a hot-off-the-griddle flapjack breakfast!

About King Street Farmers’ Market

The King Street Farmers’ Market, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, has returned for the 2024 season! The market has been operating since 2017. The King Street Market is a cozy and warm indoor space for farmers to continue their market season into Winter! The Winter King Street Market is designed to provide a season extension for producers and provide an opportunity for a market even in those cold winter months.

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow us on Facebook @KingStreetMarket and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRWIA, please visit www.brwia.org.

