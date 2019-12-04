Flapjack Flip and Holiday Market Fundraisers at WHS on Dec. 7 Benefit Watauga Ed Foundation, Boone Service League

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:50 pm

The Watauga Education Foundation will hold its annual pancake breakfast — the Flapjack Flip — at Watauga High School from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

A full breakfast of delicious pancakes and other items will be served by cheerful volunteers for a ticket price of $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

While you’re at the Flapjack Flip, do some holiday gift shopping at the Boone Service League’s Holiday Market, which will feature craft and product vendors. Items include pottery, home decor, beauty products, gourmet food items, candles, textiles, accessories and more. The Boone Service League will also offer gift wrapping for a small donation — bring your gifts and let Boone Service League volunteers wrap them in beautiful papers and ribbons.

The Watauga Education Foundation is a nonprofit whose hard-working volunteer board members work together to support the teachers and students of the Watauga County School system. Each year, the foundation awards $20,000 to $30,000 in classroom grants to educators as they create innovative educational experiences for children that inspire all students to fulfill their potential. Its two signature fundraiser events are the Flapjack Flip (each December) and Shooting Stars talent show (each spring).

For more information, including ticket sales, email [email protected] or visit http:// wataugaeducationfoundation. org/events-programs/flapjack- flip/ .

The Boone Service League is a women’s civic club that raises money through community events to help bridge local gaps in funding — the organization can act quickly to provide emergency donations to families in crisis, and it awards grants to nonprofits for special projects not funded by other sources.

The Boone Service League is an all-volunteer organization, and all funds raised stay in the High Country community. For more information about the Boone Service League, visit booneserviceleague.org or follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

