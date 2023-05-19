On Saturday, 15 April 2023, members of the High Country Chapter Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), in conjunction with members of the Appalachian State University ROTC Scabbard and Blade Club, met at Mount Lawn Cemetery in order to place marking decals on the tombstones of local military veterans. The purpose of the placement of the decals on the gravesites was to identify who the veterans are and where specifically they are buried. This is part of a new MOAA program initiative called, “Flags Over Our High Country Veterans.”

This activity was accomplished in anticipation of further honoring High Country Veterans on the upcoming Memorial Day of Remembrance, by placing American flags at the gravesites on Saturday, May 27, 2023. “What we are doing here today is to prepare for a chapter and community event for Memorial Day”, stated High Country Chapter President Frankie Groff. “Today, we are identifying where the veterans are buried at Mount Lawn Cemetery as their final resting place. In another month, on May 27th, our chapter members, along with local volunteers, will place the Amercian Flag on each site, to honor their service and to keep their memory alive”.

The High Country Chapter Military Officers Association of America is composed of local active duty, retired, and former military officers and surviving spouses, who seek to serve all veterans, and their families, regardless of rank and service affiliation. The High Country Chapter was responsible for initiating and erecting the Watauga County Veterans’ Memorial on King Street in downtown Boone. Additionally, the Chapter continues to serve as host of the Memorial Day of Remembrance and Veterans’ Day Celebration at the Boone Mall. These two events have been held for the last 15 years with the support and partnership of the Boone Mall, Watauga Community Band, local businesses and our community.

The Chapter is honored to be able to initiate this new project to remember and recognize those who have served our country.

As a reminder, all are welcome to attend the upcoming Memorial Day of Rememberance at Boone Mall on Monday, 29 May 2023 at 11:00.

Courtesy of Military Officers Association of America

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

