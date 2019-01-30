First Friday Returns to the Jones House

Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 1:17 pm

The February First Friday opens a new year of art and community at the Jones House in downtown Boone. Join the Jones House on Friday, February 1, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. for an art reception featuring the career highlights of photographer Lee Gregory.

Lee Gregory’s illustrious photography career will be on exhibition at the Jones House for the month of February. Be sure to make the Jones House one of your stops during the monthly First Friday Art Crawl to admire his work and enjoy free refreshments in the Mazie Jones Gallery. In addition to the Mazie Jones Gallery, the Jones House features two additional galleries, which depict the history of the historical home, Boone, and the surrounding area.

The Jones House proudly exhibits artists and art-based organizations from the High Country all year long. The 2019 gallery lineup features an eclectic and talented group of artists and organizations whose mediums vary from fiber arts to historic photographs and much more.

Each month a new artist or organization will present their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. For the 2019 gallery schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, please visit the Jones House online at www.joneshouse.org.

In addition to the Jones House, other downtown art galleries and businesses will feature art showings, live entertainment, and more during the February First Friday Art Crawl. For more information on those events, please visit Downtown Boone online at www.downtownboonenc.com.

For more information about the Mazie Jones Gallery, special events, and music, please visit the Jones House online at www.joneshouse.org or call 828-268-6280.

Comments

comments