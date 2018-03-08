First annual AppKIDS Superhero Run, Walk or Fly 5K on April 7

Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 2:36 pm

Fundraiser for local kids hosted by App State Staff Senate

By Sherrie Norris

In just a few weeks, the High Country community will have a chance to partner with the Appalachian State University Staff Senate in providing gifts to our area children.

The group of compassionate App State staff members are getting a jump start on raising money for their annual AppKIDS day which provides gifts in December.

The group’s first annual AppKIDS Superhero Run, Walk, or Fly 5K will take place on April 7, and will help fund the annual project which has been serving about 90 Watauga County children annually for several years.

The race day promises to be a fun time for the entire family, with the scheduled events appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Plus, participants are encouraged to wear something “really special” for the costume contest that will have everyone talking for days to come.

The race will be held on a USATF- certified course on Rivers Street between the Kenneth E. Peacock Hall and Schaefer Center in Boone.

Early race registration fee by March 21 is $25 and will guarantee a long-sleeve T-Shirt. On-site registration will be available on race-day for $30.

Free child care will be provided during the race.

What is AppKIDS?

AppKIDS, an acronym for Appalachian Kindness In Donations & Service, is an annual event organized by staff senate for financially disadvantaged children from Watauga County Schools to help them obtain new winter clothing, such as coats, boots and pants.

In the past, 90 children and teens, kindergarten through 12 grade from nine area schools, have been identified by their school counselors as those who might need a little holiday cheer. Appalachian faculty and staff, using donated funds, volunteer their time to mentor and escort these children on AppKIDS Day, as they choose their new clothing.

It’s a great day for everyone involved, said group spokesperson, Kim Jones. “I just love being a part of this team. Seeing kids blessed with the gift of time, attention, school supplies and much needed necessities of winter clothing is overwhelming. The whole day we set aside for AppKids is all about that one student you are shopping with. All your focus is on making his or her day one to remember. It is awesome to be a part of this opportunity.”

It is the group’s goal to take 100 students shopping this year, Jones added.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this amazing community outreach. If you can walk, run or just stand on the sidelines and cheer, or otherwise volunteer your time, visit one of the links below:

https://conferences-camps.appstate.edu/adult-programs/2018-appkids-superhero-5k AppKIDS Information

https://staffsenate.appstate.edu/service-projects/appkids-event Staff Senate:

https://staffsenate.appstate.edu

