Find a Seat This Weekend at Bleu Moon Production’s Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend

Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:05 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Last weekend was opening weekend for “Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend.” This weekend’s performances performances pick back up tonight and continue through Saturday, July 18-20, with performances beginning at 8 p.m. each night.

Prepare for a night out under the stars while you hear about a local legend and the mystery surrounding this story. Bleu Moon Productions marks the 151st anniversary of the final trial and hanging of Tom Dooley with its 18th season of “Tom Dooley” by Karen Reynolds.

The show features the story of a lover’s triangle, one of the nation’s first highly publicized crimes of passion and an unsolved mystery, all of which inspired the internationally known ballad by The Kingston Trio.

When Tom Dula’s (pronounced Dooley) love interest Laura Foster is found murdered, the community of Elkville is rocked by the discovery. Accusations begin to fly and soon the names on most people’s lips are Tom Dooley, Anne Melton and Perline Foster. As the rumors heat up, Tom flees Elkville, headed for Tennessee. Meanwhile, Anne Melton and Perline Foster are arrested after a physical altercation where each accuses the other of murder.

A whirlwind of excitement and more mystery ensues as Perline turns states evidence and is released from jail and a posse is formed to bring Tom back to stand trial for murder. Col. James Grayson aids in capturing Tom, who is found guilty and hanged. Despite this ruling, many believe that it was Tom’s married love, Anne Melton, who really killed Laura. The show leaves it to the audience to gather the facts and be the judge on what really happened.

All tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Fort Hamby Gate/Guard House when the gate opens at 6:30 p.m. or online at www.bleumoonproductions.com. If you’re pre-ordering, simply give the name the tickets were ordered under at the Guard House when you arrive, as no tickets will be mailed.

Reserved group seating is available upon request for groups of 10 or more by emailing [email protected] or calling 336-426-2538.

The show is once again offering County Nights again this season. You must show your Driver’s License or proof of residency if you come on your designated county night. County Night Tickets are $10 each and cannot be preordered. Designated County Nights are:

Thursdays-Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties

Fridays-Alexander, Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie and Iredell counties

Saturdays-All other NC counties

Can’t make this weekend’s performances? Don’t worry! Bleu Moon Productions will have a final weekend of the show next weekend, July 25-27.

Don’t forget to pick up your concessions, which will be available through cash only purchase at 7 p.m. Candy, drinks and popcorn will be for sale.

No reservations are required as seats are first come, first served! Bleu Moon Productions does recommend bringing along a seat cushion or lightweight blanket/jacket for when the sun goes does. Some insect repellent and an umbrella might also come in handy, just in case.

Get your seat for the play this weekend in Fort Hamby Park at Forest’s Edge Amphitheater, 1534 S. Recreation Rd. Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

Check out the above picture for the cast! Cast in the play include:

Front: Shandin Blevins as Laura Foster, David Wingler as Tom Dooley and Brittany Daemer as Anne Melton

2nd Row: Johnny Barnette as Bob Cummings, Maxine Walters as Caroline Barnes, Richard Shumate as J.W. Winkler, William Davidson as Will Foster, Kathy Moffett as Ma Dooley, Amanda Brookshire as Lotty Foster, Lacie Holbrook as Perline Foster, Chad Hendren as Gov Vance, Blake Comby as Doc Carter, Wayne McNeil as Col. Grayson/Preacher, and Christian Holbrook as Soldier

3rd Row: Nik Ivanov as James Foster, Logan Waddell as Yank, Michael O’Hara as Jonathan Gilbert, Julie McCurdy as Celia Scott, Crystal Wagoner as Gwendolyn Smith, Candice Shumate as Betsy Scott, Brooklun Hefner as Ida Mae Smith, Cortara McCurdy as Martha Gilbert, Emma Fallin as Eliza Dooley and Samaria Wagoner as Anne Dooley

Back: Chad Harless as Jack Keaton, John Kolbow as James Melton, David Reynolds as Calvin Cowles and Michael Harless as Jack Adkins

Not Pictured: Lakyn Parrish as Laura Foster (2 weekends)

Comments

comments