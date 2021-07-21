“Exploring the Monumental Art of Landscape” at Carlton Gallery, Opens Saturday July 24 for the 39th Mid-Summer Group Exhibition

Jean Rupprecht – High Country Sunset – 48×48

Carlton Gallery’s 39th Mid-Summer Group Exhibition – “Exploring the Monumental Art of Landscape” is planned with a drop in Opening Reception on July 24, 11-5. Landscapes in many styles projecting the artists’ interpretation of the high country’s surrounding scenic vistas, waterfalls and the bucolic countryside fill the gallery.

Andrew Braitman renders abstracted landscapes in his ingenious color palette. Laurel Fork II is rendered in different shades of blue and turquoise depicting a beautiful, peaceful riverbank scene. Egidio Antonaccio paints realistic compositions in oils. His immense talent affords the opportunity to paint landscapes depicting the changing seasons of the High Country.

Amos Westmoreland’s artwork shows local tableaus painted with details and texture. Monique Carr’s landscapes comprise a well-planned composition, encompassing harmony, color, movement, and texture with atmospheric effects.

Holly Glasscock’s landscapes project a poignant moment in time. Plein air painter, Linda Apriletti captures on canvas the essence of the landscape.

Abstracted landscapes by Kate Worm painted in bold, bright colors reflect the mood of a particular area.

An outstanding landscape by Laine Frances is a local attraction, The Carriage House at Cone Manor.

Karin Neuvirth uses primarily a palette knife to create textural, impressionist paintings. A palette knife allows for unique and random shapes of color that she strategically places to generate a cohesive composition in which bright colors are the dominant element.

This 39th Mid-Summer Group Exhibition showcases contemporary work in oil, acrylic, and mixed media encompassing many styles and techniques by Toni Carlton, Debbie Arnold, Lori Hill, Laura Hughes, Tonya Bottomley, Trena McNabb and Vae Hamilton.

Guest artist, Jean Rupprecht, exhibits landscapes of mountain vistas with exciting cloud formations.

A collection of figurative paintings of “ordinary people doing ordinary things” in his signature styles of elongated and cubism by the late Warren Dennis is displayed for this Mid-Summer Exhibition.

New blown glass works by Robinson Scott, along with assembled glass by Fred Mead are featured in this exhibition. Carved and turned wood by Bobby Phillips, John Melius, and George McMurdy, along with new clay sculptures by Ralph Mello and Eric Reichard are a visual delight.

The 39th Mid-Summer Group Exhibition will continue through September 15th. The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock at 10360 Hwy 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday. Visit Carlton Gallery’s website, www.carltongallery.com to view artwork, artist information or workshops.

Amos Westmoreland – The Next Day, 24×30, oil

Andrew Braitman – Flyway Duck Pond 45×36

Andy Braitman – Laurel Fork 2 – 33×66

Egidio Antonaccio – High Country Autumn Trail – 48×36

Linda Apriletti_Foggy Morning at Carvers Gap_18x24 oil

Monique Carr -Summer Delight – Oil on canvas -16X12

Ralph James – Standing Indian Basin – 18×24

Toni Carlton – The Offering – 60×36

Warren Dennis – Playing Under the Trees – 48×48

